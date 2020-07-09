371 N Canyon Blvd

Amenities

Charming 3 Bedroom Home in Monrovia - Located in a quiet North Monrovia neighborhood.

This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, updated kitchen with new range and well-appointed finishes.

Hardwood floor throughout the living area and tile in bathrooms.

Large outdoor deck and jacuzzi, built-in BBQ with sink and side burner.

Master suite has a glass doors to the deck with updated custom bathroom.

Jack and Jill bathroom separates two bedrooms.

Washer and dryer included.

Easy access to parks, hiking trails, schools, shops, dining, freeways, public transportation and metro link.

Fruit trees in backyard and view of foothills.



$3500 Rent

$3500 Security Deposit

$35 Application Fee



Call Steve at Affordable Property Management to schedule a viewing. (626)966-7456



