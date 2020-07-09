All apartments in Monrovia
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

371 N Canyon Blvd

371 North Canyon Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

371 North Canyon Boulevard, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Charming 3 Bedroom Home in Monrovia - Located in a quiet North Monrovia neighborhood.
This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, updated kitchen with new range and well-appointed finishes.
Hardwood floor throughout the living area and tile in bathrooms.
Large outdoor deck and jacuzzi, built-in BBQ with sink and side burner.
Master suite has a glass doors to the deck with updated custom bathroom.
Jack and Jill bathroom separates two bedrooms.
Washer and dryer included.
Easy access to parks, hiking trails, schools, shops, dining, freeways, public transportation and metro link.
Fruit trees in backyard and view of foothills.

$3500 Rent
$3500 Security Deposit
$35 Application Fee

Call Steve at Affordable Property Management to schedule a viewing. (626)966-7456

(RLNE5803419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 371 N Canyon Blvd have any available units?
371 N Canyon Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 371 N Canyon Blvd have?
Some of 371 N Canyon Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 371 N Canyon Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
371 N Canyon Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 371 N Canyon Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 371 N Canyon Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 371 N Canyon Blvd offer parking?
No, 371 N Canyon Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 371 N Canyon Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 371 N Canyon Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 371 N Canyon Blvd have a pool?
No, 371 N Canyon Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 371 N Canyon Blvd have accessible units?
No, 371 N Canyon Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 371 N Canyon Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 371 N Canyon Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 371 N Canyon Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 371 N Canyon Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

