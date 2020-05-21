All apartments in Monrovia
315 E Olive Avenue
Last updated August 17 2019 at 6:11 PM

315 E Olive Avenue

315 East Olive Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

315 East Olive Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this modern craftsman gem located just blocks away from old town in the heart of Monrovia. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has been completely customized to meet all your needs while still holding it's original charm. Your updated kitchen offers black quartz counter tops, white cabintry with built in stationary, tile flooring, mosaic backsplash, and a classic built in kitchen table nook. The dining room has a custom bar with wine rack and wine fridge for your entertaining pleasure. Beautiful light fixtures, accent barn doors, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and tons of natural light througout the whole house. The exterior offers a brand new full size 2 car garage, extra long driveway, gated front & back yards, and of course that beautiful covered porch to relax after a long day. Just 20 miles east of downtown los angeles this home has so much to offer, and will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 E Olive Avenue have any available units?
315 E Olive Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 315 E Olive Avenue have?
Some of 315 E Olive Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 E Olive Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
315 E Olive Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 E Olive Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 315 E Olive Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 315 E Olive Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 315 E Olive Avenue offers parking.
Does 315 E Olive Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 E Olive Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 E Olive Avenue have a pool?
No, 315 E Olive Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 315 E Olive Avenue have accessible units?
No, 315 E Olive Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 315 E Olive Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 E Olive Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 E Olive Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 E Olive Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
