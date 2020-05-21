315 E Olive Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this modern craftsman gem located just blocks away from old town in the heart of Monrovia. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has been completely customized to meet all your needs while still holding it's original charm. Your updated kitchen offers black quartz counter tops, white cabintry with built in stationary, tile flooring, mosaic backsplash, and a classic built in kitchen table nook. The dining room has a custom bar with wine rack and wine fridge for your entertaining pleasure. Beautiful light fixtures, accent barn doors, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and tons of natural light througout the whole house. The exterior offers a brand new full size 2 car garage, extra long driveway, gated front & back yards, and of course that beautiful covered porch to relax after a long day. Just 20 miles east of downtown los angeles this home has so much to offer, and will not last long.