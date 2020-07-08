216 Los Angeles Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Welcome to this beautiful home and ready for move-in! Many features were updated. Brand-new Kitchen with quality cabinetry, quartz countertops, back splash, floor nicely tiled and gas-range stove included. Bathroom is fully remodeled with wall-tiles up to ceiling. Brand new central Air/heating system. New laundry room with washer/dryer included. Recessed lighting throughout. Engineered wood flooring in family room and bedrooms. Bay windows at family room looking out to landscaped front yard. Large backyard is perfect for outdoor entertainment and comfortable relaxation. Close to shopping, restaurants. A short walk to old-town Monrovia and train station.