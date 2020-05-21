All apartments in Monrovia
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:45 AM

1349 S Magnolia Avenue

1349 S Magnolia Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1349 S Magnolia Ave, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move into your dream home today! This beautiful 4 bedroom and 3 bath home built in 2015 has everything to offer. As you enter the main floor, the living room complete with fireplace, dining area, kitchen with stainless appliances, modern cabinetry, granite counter tops with contemporary backslash, and designer hardwood floors. The second floor features a luxurious master suite complemented by a spacious walk-in closet and pristine bathroom, three additional bedrooms with ample closets and another bathroom. Lets not forget the private yard perfect for relaxing, a complete solar system, efficient air conditioning, upgraded lighting fixtures, window treatments, landscaped grounds, 2 car direct access garage and a secured gated entry with custom iron gate, too many to list!! Right off the 210 freeway and walking distance to everything: shopping, grocery stores, restaurants, and others!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1349 S Magnolia Avenue have any available units?
1349 S Magnolia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 1349 S Magnolia Avenue have?
Some of 1349 S Magnolia Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1349 S Magnolia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1349 S Magnolia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1349 S Magnolia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1349 S Magnolia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 1349 S Magnolia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1349 S Magnolia Avenue offers parking.
Does 1349 S Magnolia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1349 S Magnolia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1349 S Magnolia Avenue have a pool?
No, 1349 S Magnolia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1349 S Magnolia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1349 S Magnolia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1349 S Magnolia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1349 S Magnolia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1349 S Magnolia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1349 S Magnolia Avenue has units with air conditioning.

