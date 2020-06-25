All apartments in Monrovia
119 Acacia Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:34 AM

119 Acacia Avenue

119 Acacia Ave · No Longer Available
Location

119 Acacia Ave, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One bedroom apartment near old own Monrovia. Spacious living room with wood flooring. Natural gas wall heater and window A/C unit.
Very nice front patio shaded by Oak trees. The unit is located at the upper level to the left. Shown by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

