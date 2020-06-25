One bedroom apartment near old own Monrovia. Spacious living room with wood flooring. Natural gas wall heater and window A/C unit. Very nice front patio shaded by Oak trees. The unit is located at the upper level to the left. Shown by appointment only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 119 Acacia Avenue have any available units?
119 Acacia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 119 Acacia Avenue have?
Some of 119 Acacia Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Acacia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
119 Acacia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.