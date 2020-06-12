/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
86 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Millbrae, CA
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
505 Poplar Ave., 505B, Millbrae, CA 94030
505 Poplar Ave, Millbrae, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
965 sqft
Multi-Family Apartments Multi-Family - 136 units Located in Millbrae, California you'll find comfort and convenience in this affordable luxury apartment community.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
304 Lansdale Ave., 304B, Millbrae, CA 94030
304 Lansdale Avenue, Millbrae, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
965 sqft
Multi-Family Apartments Multi-Family - 136 units Located in Millbrae, California you'll find comfort and convenience in this affordable luxury apartment community.
1 of 18
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
88 South Broadway Unit 3402
88 S Broadway, Millbrae, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1260 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Gorgeous, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo property rental in a friendly neighborhood in Millbrae. Parking is available inside the building for 2 cars.
Results within 1 mile of Millbrae
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
San Bruno Park
20 Units Available
Aperture
400 San Mateo Ave, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,675
1013 sqft
Aperture, a sensational new apartment community in San Bruno on the San Francisco Peninsula, offers contemporary urban 1-, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom homes for rent.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Mills Estates
22 Units Available
Skyline Terrace
3133 Frontera Way, Burlingame, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,742
1357 sqft
Mid-rise community near I-280. Fantastic upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows and gourmet kitchens included. A gym, hot tub, pool and grill area available.
1 of 18
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Crestmoor
1 Unit Available
1112 Shelter Creek
1112 Shelter Creek Ln, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1000 sqft
[2 BD/2 BA] Living at Shelter Creek you get the best of both worlds! -JGPM - Living at Shelter Creek you get the best of both worlds: right off the freeway for the short commute to San Francisco or the Peninsula and then come home to quiet country
1 of 14
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Crestmoor
1 Unit Available
1237 Shelter Creek Lane
1237 Shelter Creek Ln, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1035 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Millbrae
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
Crestmoor
11 Units Available
Acappella
1001 National Ave, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,958
1118 sqft
Located in The Crossing, this development is convenient and pet-friendly. Amenities include trash compactors, on-site storage units, accent walls, window coverings, linen closets, dens and vinyl flooring.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Avalon
4 Units Available
Club View
849 W Orange Ave, South San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
980 sqft
Located near public transportation, I-101 and I-280, as well as shops and restaurants. Units have fireplace, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community features 24-hour maintenance, swimming pool and parking.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
$
Crestmoor
28 Units Available
Pacific Bay Vistas
2 Pacific Bay Cir, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,297
890 sqft
Stunning community near I-280. Views of the San Francisco Bay. On-site pool, gym, garages and a dog park. Units offer hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
$
East Fairway Park-Vallemar-Rockaway
11 Units Available
Pacifica Park Apartments
670 Hickey Blvd, Pacifica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,169
955 sqft
Smoke-free apartment community near BART with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and dishwasher. Community is smoke-free and amenities include on-site laundry, coffee bar and car port. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Sunshine Gardens
22 Units Available
South City Station
101 MC Lellan Dr, South San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,461
1169 sqft
Near South San Francisco Station and San Bruno Mountain Park. Apartments feature eco-friendly carpets, oversized windows, and Juliet balconies. Tenants have access to a clubhouse, spa, and 24-hour fitness center. Elevator, bike storage, 24-hr gym.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
Burlingame Gardens
16 Units Available
Northpark
1080 Carolan Ave, Burlingame, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,997
910 sqft
Resort-like community near Bayside Park. Community amenities include two heated swimming pools, an updated fitness center and a gym. Recently renovated apartments include walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and updated cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Shoreview
6 Units Available
Creekside
1600 E 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,116
822 sqft
Apartments are close to Caltrain and 101 freeway. Building features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and sauna. Units have in-unit laundry, bathtub, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Pets are welcome for an additional fee.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
The Crossings
19 Units Available
Avalon San Bruno
1099 Admiral Ct, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,459
1093 sqft
Luxury units feature laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community includes BBQ grill, pool, trash valet and more. Walking distance to BART and Caltrain stations.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
Downtown San Mateo
20 Units Available
Metropolitan Apartments
338 S Fremont St, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,002
1256 sqft
Steps from some of downtown San Mateo's finest shops and restaurants. Award-winning apartment community with a lap pool, steam room, clubhouse and movie theater. Gated underground parking available. Smoke-free units with fireplace, in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown South San Francisco
32 Units Available
Cadence
400 Cypress Ave, South San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,013
1148 sqft
Cadence is an exciting new pet-friendly apartment community with an iconic rooftop lounge, elevated courtyards, state-of-the-art fitness center, expansive club room, and more.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Serramonte
7 Units Available
eaves Daly City
500 King Dr, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
943 sqft
Near I-280 with lots of natural light. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Big closets. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Green community with pool, indoor spa, and barbecue area. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Northwest Heights
4 Units Available
Hayward Park Terrace
33 Hayward Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,698
1110 sqft
Located in a quiet residential neighborhood in historic San Mateo, the charming community of Hayward Park Terrace features a tranquil courtyard with sparkling swimming pool and relaxing whirlpool spa.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
North Central
1 Unit Available
710 N Claremont ST 2
710 North Claremont Street, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
900 sqft
This recently updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment boasts a wide open living space that opens up to a large covered patio area and a very spacious yard.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Downtown San Mateo
1 Unit Available
555 Laurel Avenue
555 Laurel Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,695
1873 sqft
JUST RENTED! No longer available. OWNERS: Do you need professional guidance that doesn't cost an arm and a leg. We offer top tier service at one flat fixed fee. Visit our website to learn more and schedule a free consultation.
1 of 12
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
North Central
1 Unit Available
320 Peninsula Ave
320 Peninsula Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1006 sqft
Spacious/2BR/2BA near downtown Burlingame - Property Id: 295800 Top floor unit with private balconies, Panoramic view, Central location to schools,shopping, parks & transportation, very convenience, Peaceful & tranquil neighborhood, 2BR/2BA,Master
1 of 25
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
1218 Kenilworth Rd 2BR
1218 Kenilworth Road, Hillsborough, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
500 sqft
Available 06/14/20 Furnished 2BR2BA Garden Oasis $5M Zip code Parking - Property Id: 280157 Beautiful Furnished 2BR 2BA Garden Suite in Hillsborough Conveniently located between San Francisco and Silicon Valley Safe, quiet and exclusive
1 of 7
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Westborough
1 Unit Available
3721 Carter Drive #2108
3721 Carter Drive, South San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1060 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath SSF condo unit - Well maintained and secured bottom floor 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms Carter Parc condominium in South San Francisco.
Similar Pages
Millbrae 1 BedroomsMillbrae 2 BedroomsMillbrae 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMillbrae 3 BedroomsMillbrae Apartments with Balcony
Millbrae Apartments with GarageMillbrae Apartments with GymMillbrae Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMillbrae Apartments with ParkingMillbrae Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CASaratoga, CAOrinda, CABenicia, CA