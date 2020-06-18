All apartments in Millbrae
Find more places like
431 Richmond Drive 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Millbrae, CA
/
431 Richmond Drive 2
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

431 Richmond Drive 2

431 Richmond Drive · (415) 794-0420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Millbrae
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

431 Richmond Drive, Millbrae, CA 94030
Millbrae

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Jul 28

$3,990

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Unit 2 Available 07/28/20 Fully Furnished Modern Apt A+ Spot Parking Pets OK - Property Id: 279463

Spacious 3-Bedroom Apartment in Amazing Downtown Millbrae location
· Very safe area
· Bright, spacious & comfortable
· 100% move-in ready
· Open design living, dining & kitchen area
· 3 large bedrooms
· Deluxe Queen memory foam beds
· Beautiful AirBnB listing converted to long-term rental
?"Really clean and beautiful home, lots of amenities!"
· 2 comfy sofas, 50" SmartTV, HiSpeed WiFi included
· Stainless appliances
· Garaged parking
· Laundry
· 10 min walk to Starbucks, Trader Joes, restaurants
· 10 min to SFO; 25 min drive or train ride to SF & Silicon Valley
· Pets OK
· Landlord covers Hi-Speed WiFi, water and garbage
· Tenant covers PG&E
· No Smoking
· Minimum credit score 680

Text us at (650) 275-6040 to arrange a safe, private viewing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279463
Property Id 279463

(RLNE5778422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 431 Richmond Drive 2 have any available units?
431 Richmond Drive 2 has a unit available for $3,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 431 Richmond Drive 2 have?
Some of 431 Richmond Drive 2's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 Richmond Drive 2 currently offering any rent specials?
431 Richmond Drive 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 Richmond Drive 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 431 Richmond Drive 2 is pet friendly.
Does 431 Richmond Drive 2 offer parking?
Yes, 431 Richmond Drive 2 does offer parking.
Does 431 Richmond Drive 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 Richmond Drive 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 Richmond Drive 2 have a pool?
No, 431 Richmond Drive 2 does not have a pool.
Does 431 Richmond Drive 2 have accessible units?
No, 431 Richmond Drive 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 431 Richmond Drive 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 Richmond Drive 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 431 Richmond Drive 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 431 Richmond Drive 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Millbrae 1 BedroomsMillbrae 2 BedroomsMillbrae 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMillbrae Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMillbrae Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CASaratoga, CAOrinda, CABenicia, CAMoraga, CAMill Valley, CAOakley, CAHillsborough, CAEl Sobrante, CALafayette, CAAlbany, CAEl Verano, CATamalpais-Homestead Valley, CAFairfax, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley