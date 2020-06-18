431 Richmond Drive 2.

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel some paid utils microwave internet access

Unit Amenities furnished microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Unit 2 Available 07/28/20 Fully Furnished Modern Apt A+ Spot Parking Pets OK - Property Id: 279463



Spacious 3-Bedroom Apartment in Amazing Downtown Millbrae location

· Very safe area

· Bright, spacious & comfortable

· 100% move-in ready

· Open design living, dining & kitchen area

· 3 large bedrooms

· Deluxe Queen memory foam beds

· Beautiful AirBnB listing converted to long-term rental

?"Really clean and beautiful home, lots of amenities!"

· 2 comfy sofas, 50" SmartTV, HiSpeed WiFi included

· Stainless appliances

· Garaged parking

· Laundry

· 10 min walk to Starbucks, Trader Joes, restaurants

· 10 min to SFO; 25 min drive or train ride to SF & Silicon Valley

· Pets OK

· Landlord covers Hi-Speed WiFi, water and garbage

· Tenant covers PG&E

· No Smoking

· Minimum credit score 680



Text us at (650) 275-6040 to arrange a safe, private viewing

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279463

Property Id 279463



(RLNE5778422)