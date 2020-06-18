431 Richmond Drive 2.

Amenities
Unit 2 Available 07/28/20 Fully Furnished Modern Apt A+ Spot Parking Pets OK - Property Id: 279463
Spacious 3-Bedroom Apartment in Amazing Downtown Millbrae location
· Very safe area
· Bright, spacious & comfortable
· 100% move-in ready
· Open design living, dining & kitchen area
· 3 large bedrooms
· Deluxe Queen memory foam beds
· Beautiful AirBnB listing converted to long-term rental
?"Really clean and beautiful home, lots of amenities!"
· 2 comfy sofas, 50" SmartTV, HiSpeed WiFi included
· Stainless appliances
· Garaged parking
· Laundry
· 10 min walk to Starbucks, Trader Joes, restaurants
· 10 min to SFO; 25 min drive or train ride to SF & Silicon Valley
· Pets OK
· Landlord covers Hi-Speed WiFi, water and garbage
· Tenant covers PG&E
· No Smoking
· Minimum credit score 680
Text us at (650) 275-6040 to arrange a safe, private viewing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279463
Property Id 279463
(RLNE5778422)