Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM
62 Furnished Apartments for rent in Menlo Park, CA
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,437
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,921
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,623
1249 sqft
Fabulous resort-style community near Highway 101. Many apartment updates including stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. A fire pit, dog park and courtyard are available.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Willows
1 Unit Available
212 Haight St
212 Haight Street, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1300 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Open concept home, w/ central AC + large backyard - Property Id: 293398 Quiet, family friendly street: spacious and updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Menlo Park available July 1st.
1 of 27
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Sharon Height
1 Unit Available
178 Sand Hill Circle
178 Sand Hill Circle, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1830 sqft
Updated Home in Sharon Heights with a View of the Golf Course - Available for 6 month lease only. Located in Sharon Heights, with a View of the Golf Course off your back patio.
Results within 1 mile of Menlo Park
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
4 Corners
1 Unit Available
731 Weeks St
731 Weeks Street, East Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,080
700 sqft
PERFECTLY LOCATED COZY COTTAGE IN MAJOR TECH AREA - This well appointed and fully furnished cottage awaits you-consider private parking for one car, enclosed back yard, small storage space in back yard, additional storage in attic, everything here...
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Menlo Oaks
1 Unit Available
890 Berkeley Avenue
890 Berkeley Avenue, San Mateo County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$24,000
5900 sqft
890 Berkeley Avenue Available 08/01/20 Stunning Home In Menlo Oaks - Stunning modern newly built partially furnished house located in desirable Menlo Oaks neighborhood, available starting August 1, 2020. This luxury spacious 5- bedroom/5.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Community Center
1 Unit Available
813 Melville Avenue
813 Melville Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,495
2044 sqft
Beautiful Spacious Home for Rent in Palo Alto TOUR 6/9 5pm - Managed by Gibson Portfolio Management DRE#02071565 Picture perfect inside and out! Enjoy the modern look of this beautiful home and the unique landscaping surrounding it, located in a
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
2162 Ralmar Avenue
2162 Ralmar Avenue, East Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
940 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Community Center
1 Unit Available
960 Hutchinson Ave
960 Hutchinson Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
- Charming single family home in Palo Alto 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom Fully furnished Master bedroom with queen size bed 2nd bedroom with twin size bunk bed plus desk Cozy living room Eat in Kitchen with all updated appliances Washer and dryer
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 10:20pm
Downtown North
1 Unit Available
210 Bryant Street
210 Bryant Street, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,495
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 650; Parking: 1 Car Private Parking Space; Monthly rent: $3495.00; IMRID9678
Results within 5 miles of Menlo Park
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
San Antonio
22 Units Available
Verve
1984 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,358
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,975
1254 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units available, all with spacious floor plans. Modern design with community game room, clubhouse, fitness center, conference center and resort-style swimming pool. Short-term leases also available.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Oak Knoll-Edgewood Park
11 Units Available
Sofi Redwood Park
1212 Whipple Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,572
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,538
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
887 sqft
Community offers BBQ grill, clubhouse, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units include granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Located close to Bair Island and San Carlos Airport.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Moffett-Whisman
1 Unit Available
879 Linda Vista AVE A
879 Linda Vista Avenue, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
700 sqft
This exquisite fully furnished cottage has 2 bedrooms , 2 bathrooms with recent renovations just built in 2019.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Moffett-Whisman
1 Unit Available
879 Linda Vista AVE 1
879 Linda Vista Ave, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1080 sqft
This exquisite fully furnished 3 bedrooms , 2 bathrooms home is perfect for all types of tenants.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Ventura
1 Unit Available
2865 Park BLVD 211
2865 Park Boulevard, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
1420 sqft
FURNISHED! Welcome to the vibrant California Avenue District! Completed in summer of 2016 this beautiful 1475 SF 2nd floor corner unit is turn-key! Super light filled space, walking distance to CAL AVE shopping and restaurants.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palm Park
1 Unit Available
1151 Davis St Apt 2
1151 Davis Street, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
Available 08/19/20 FULLY FURNISHED & READY to move in! Amenities: secure bike storage; on-site, no-fee washer & dryer; gas stove/oven; remote control ceiling fan in the bedroom; reserved, covered parking stall with storage included; local,
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2350 Alameda de las Pulgas
2350 Alameda De Las Pulgas, Woodside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
2150 sqft
2350 Alameda de las Pulgas Available 07/06/20 Large 4-5 bedroom home available in Woodside - Enjoy this graceful, private property in Woodside, complete with large open living room and large backyard patio area.
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Terrace
1 Unit Available
679 Stanford Ave
679 Stanford Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
Available 09/05/20 FULLY FURNISHED & READY to move in! The house is only 0.4 miles from Stanford University, 2.0 miles from Stanford Hospital, and downtown Palo Alto.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
1 Unit Available
2310 Rock St Apt 8
2310 Rock Street, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
This spacious, modern apartment is a great option for a traveling group. The large floorplan provides a comfortable stay within reach of major high-tech companies, Stanford, and Shoreline Amphitheater.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Old Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
150 Tennyson Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301
150 Tennyson Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1410 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ee164abf74a115e2801b67a Great Palo Alto House,quiet neighborhood, with central A/C! Close to Stanford, CalTran, Google, Facebook, SAS, Nest, Ideo, Microsoft, HP.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
South of Midtown
1 Unit Available
3378 Saint Michael Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94306
3378 Saint Michael Drive, Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
2251 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ee13856f74a115e2801b5d0 This is a beautiful home in desirable Midtown neighborhood 4 bedrooms and 4.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Shoreline West
1 Unit Available
1791 Woodhaven Pl, Mountain View, CA 94041
1791 Woodhaven Place, Mountain View, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,800
3107 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palm Park
1 Unit Available
425 Oak Ave Main Unit
425 Oak Avenue, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
1737 sqft
Unit Main Unit Available 08/01/20 $1400 to $2000 per room includeUtility-RedwoodCity - Property Id: 297490 Seeking professionals for 425 Oak Ave, Redwood City, CA 94061 house share (5 BR 3.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
618 Topaz St
618 Topaz Street, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,600
1460 sqft
Available 09/04/20 3/3 clean, designer home w huge backyard - Property Id: 290862 From the white picket fence & the welcoming porch, to the generous, sun-filled rear yard, make yourself at home.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Moffett-Whisman
1 Unit Available
221 Easy Street Unit 8
221 Easy St, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,799
1136 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
