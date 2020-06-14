All apartments in Mayflower Village
Last updated June 14 2020

4396 Lynd Ave, Arcadia, CA 91006

4396 Lynd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4396 Lynd Avenue, Mayflower Village, CA 91006
Mayflower Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom front house located in Arcadia. In close approximate to El Monte and Monrovia. Easy Access to the 605 freeway, and within close approximate to shops, restaurants, grocery stores, and many more. The front house features oversized 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, Open Space flooring plan. Spacious Master bedroom suite, Tile and Carpet Flooring through out the living area and bedrooms. Abundant of sunlight. Other feature included Central AC and Heat, Laundry hookup in the house and Front Yard and fenced backyard. Don't miss out this great opportunity to live in this lovely home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4396 Lynd Ave, Arcadia, CA 91006 have any available units?
4396 Lynd Ave, Arcadia, CA 91006 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mayflower Village, CA.
What amenities does 4396 Lynd Ave, Arcadia, CA 91006 have?
Some of 4396 Lynd Ave, Arcadia, CA 91006's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4396 Lynd Ave, Arcadia, CA 91006 currently offering any rent specials?
4396 Lynd Ave, Arcadia, CA 91006 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4396 Lynd Ave, Arcadia, CA 91006 pet-friendly?
No, 4396 Lynd Ave, Arcadia, CA 91006 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mayflower Village.
Does 4396 Lynd Ave, Arcadia, CA 91006 offer parking?
Yes, 4396 Lynd Ave, Arcadia, CA 91006 does offer parking.
Does 4396 Lynd Ave, Arcadia, CA 91006 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4396 Lynd Ave, Arcadia, CA 91006 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4396 Lynd Ave, Arcadia, CA 91006 have a pool?
No, 4396 Lynd Ave, Arcadia, CA 91006 does not have a pool.
Does 4396 Lynd Ave, Arcadia, CA 91006 have accessible units?
No, 4396 Lynd Ave, Arcadia, CA 91006 does not have accessible units.
Does 4396 Lynd Ave, Arcadia, CA 91006 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4396 Lynd Ave, Arcadia, CA 91006 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4396 Lynd Ave, Arcadia, CA 91006 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4396 Lynd Ave, Arcadia, CA 91006 has units with air conditioning.
