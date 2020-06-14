4396 Lynd Ave, Arcadia, CA 91006

Amenities

2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom front house located in Arcadia. In close approximate to El Monte and Monrovia. Easy Access to the 605 freeway, and within close approximate to shops, restaurants, grocery stores, and many more. The front house features oversized 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, Open Space flooring plan. Spacious Master bedroom suite, Tile and Carpet Flooring through out the living area and bedrooms. Abundant of sunlight. Other feature included Central AC and Heat, Laundry hookup in the house and Front Yard and fenced backyard. Don't miss out this great opportunity to live in this lovely home!