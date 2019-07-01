2991 Spruce Court

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

***A BEAUTIFUL ALL-INCLUDED TURNKEY HOME***Fully Furnished Home in the gated Woodlands Community in the city of Arcadia* Great open floorplan with decided elegance featuring. Newly neutral pastel interior paint, carpeting upstairs, and accentuated window coverings* Also features a Water Filtration System* Home flows openly throughout with high vaulted ceilings in the family area into the upstairs bedrooms* Gourmet size Kitchen includes a conveniently placed island breakfast bar for those wonderful get together with family and/or friends* Really bright and comfortable use of space* Family room has a media niche beside a custom stacked stone fireplace* Good sized bedrooms upstairs* Masters features a walk-in closet and dual vanity sinks* A large tub, separate shower and separate toilet provides privacy from the bathroom activities* Laundry room area upstairs very convenient for use* Home adjacent to the gate for easy access to and from the community*