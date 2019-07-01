All apartments in Mayflower Village
Last updated July 1 2019 at 10:15 AM

2991 Spruce Court

2991 Spruce Court · No Longer Available
Location

2991 Spruce Court, Mayflower Village, CA 91006
Mayflower Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
***A BEAUTIFUL ALL-INCLUDED TURNKEY HOME***Fully Furnished Home in the gated Woodlands Community in the city of Arcadia* Great open floorplan with decided elegance featuring. Newly neutral pastel interior paint, carpeting upstairs, and accentuated window coverings* Also features a Water Filtration System* Home flows openly throughout with high vaulted ceilings in the family area into the upstairs bedrooms* Gourmet size Kitchen includes a conveniently placed island breakfast bar for those wonderful get together with family and/or friends* Really bright and comfortable use of space* Family room has a media niche beside a custom stacked stone fireplace* Good sized bedrooms upstairs* Masters features a walk-in closet and dual vanity sinks* A large tub, separate shower and separate toilet provides privacy from the bathroom activities* Laundry room area upstairs very convenient for use* Home adjacent to the gate for easy access to and from the community*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2991 Spruce Court have any available units?
2991 Spruce Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mayflower Village, CA.
What amenities does 2991 Spruce Court have?
Some of 2991 Spruce Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2991 Spruce Court currently offering any rent specials?
2991 Spruce Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2991 Spruce Court pet-friendly?
No, 2991 Spruce Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mayflower Village.
Does 2991 Spruce Court offer parking?
Yes, 2991 Spruce Court offers parking.
Does 2991 Spruce Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2991 Spruce Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2991 Spruce Court have a pool?
No, 2991 Spruce Court does not have a pool.
Does 2991 Spruce Court have accessible units?
No, 2991 Spruce Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2991 Spruce Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2991 Spruce Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2991 Spruce Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2991 Spruce Court does not have units with air conditioning.
