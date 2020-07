2866 Sycamore Lane. #18

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

CHARMING HOME WITH 4 BEDROOMS 3 FULL BATHS, WITH NEW WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE BOTTOM FLOOR INCLUDING 1 BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS. ALSO ON THE 1ST FLOOR IS A SEPARATE FORMAL LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM. LARGE KITCHEN OPENS UP TO IT'S OWN FAMILY ROOM THAT LEADS OUT TO THE BACKYARD. GREAT SIZE MASTER SUITE WITH SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER. PROPERTY ALSO HAS BEEN TOTALLY PAINTED WITH A WARM COLOR, FANTASTIC ARCADIA LOCATION CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. THIS HOME OFFERS COMFORT FOR FAMILIES SEEKING A SAFE GATED COMMUNITY WITH 4 BEDROOMS AND A BEDROOM ON THE 1ST FLOOR WITH FULL BATH. DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY TO VIEW THIS HOME. NO PETS!!