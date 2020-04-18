1122 E Birchcroft Street

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautifully renovated home is located in a well-established neighborhood that provides easy access to freeways and to Monrovia's Metro station. Natural light streams through brand new windows, while newly installed gleaming floors run throughout the home. You're sure to enjoy the updated kitchen with farm sink, new cabinetry and appliances, including a dishwasher that makes clean-up a breeze. The large fenced backyard has a fruit tree and provides ample room for gatherings with friends and family. To top it off, there's plenty of parking thanks to the 2-car garage. If you're looking for a turnkey home, look no further. If you would like further information, or would like to see the home in person, please call/text Kim: 626-485-4757. Thank you!