Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

1122 E Birchcroft Street

1122 Birchcroft Street · No Longer Available
Location

1122 Birchcroft Street, Mayflower Village, CA 91006
Mayflower Village

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautifully renovated home is located in a well-established neighborhood that provides easy access to freeways and to Monrovia's Metro station. Natural light streams through brand new windows, while newly installed gleaming floors run throughout the home. You're sure to enjoy the updated kitchen with farm sink, new cabinetry and appliances, including a dishwasher that makes clean-up a breeze. The large fenced backyard has a fruit tree and provides ample room for gatherings with friends and family. To top it off, there's plenty of parking thanks to the 2-car garage. If you're looking for a turnkey home, look no further. If you would like further information, or would like to see the home in person, please call/text Kim: 626-485-4757. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 E Birchcroft Street have any available units?
1122 E Birchcroft Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mayflower Village, CA.
What amenities does 1122 E Birchcroft Street have?
Some of 1122 E Birchcroft Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 E Birchcroft Street currently offering any rent specials?
1122 E Birchcroft Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 E Birchcroft Street pet-friendly?
No, 1122 E Birchcroft Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mayflower Village.
Does 1122 E Birchcroft Street offer parking?
Yes, 1122 E Birchcroft Street offers parking.
Does 1122 E Birchcroft Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1122 E Birchcroft Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 E Birchcroft Street have a pool?
No, 1122 E Birchcroft Street does not have a pool.
Does 1122 E Birchcroft Street have accessible units?
No, 1122 E Birchcroft Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 E Birchcroft Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1122 E Birchcroft Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1122 E Birchcroft Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1122 E Birchcroft Street does not have units with air conditioning.

