Unit Amenities carpet granite counters Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Single Family In Mather! - This is one beautiful property. Downstairs features open concept living room that leads to open kitchen with granite counters and plenty of cabinet space. Newer carpet upstairs in large loft area and bedrooms. Low maintenance backyard with great shade. Cemented pathway in front yard leads to the extra large gate and RV Parking. Located in the gorgeous Mather area. Walking distance to 2 parks and Mather Heights Elementary. Come see all this property has to offer you and your family!



1yr lease. Deposit same as rent. Tenant pays all utilities. Nearest schools are Mather Heights Elementary, W.E. Mitchell Middle, and Cordova High. For showings pls email Aaron at aaron@turnbullresrvcs.com



Rental Requirements: Min FICO score 620 w/ no collections. Tenants combined make 3x the amount of rent. 2 yrs continuous employment. Excellent rental references. Sorry, No Pets.



(RLNE3394621)