2 bed 2 bath apartments
130 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Marin City, CA
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
8 Units Available
Summit at Sausalito
401 Sherwood Dr, Marin City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,958
911 sqft
Located just minutes from Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Sausalito Marina and the Financial District. Apartments feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, sauna and gym.
Results within 1 mile of Marin City
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Strawberry
25 Units Available
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments
2 Harbor Point Dr, Strawberry, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1154 sqft
Harbor Point Apartments is a waterfront community located in Mill Valley, California.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Bayfront - Enchanted Knolls - Shelter Ridge
1 Unit Available
48 Eucalyptus Knoll
48 Eucalyptus Knoll Street, Mill Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
1750 sqft
48 Eucalyptus Knoll Available 07/10/20 Large two story furnished townhouse in amazing Eucalyptus Knoll area of Mill Valley! - Spacious and recently renovated two bedroom two and a half bath Mill Valley townhouse with attached 2-car garage with
Results within 5 miles of Marin City
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
East Larkspur
27 Units Available
Larkspur Courts
100 Old Quarry Rd N, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,994
1086 sqft
Just off Highway 101 with views of Mount Tam and the Bay. On-site amenities include a sparkling pool, hot tub and playground. Updates in the apartments include granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
24 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1075 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
13 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1367 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Strawberry
15 Units Available
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,569
1110 sqft
Breathtaking ocean views from private patio or balcony of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Carport parking with car charging. Yoga and swimming pool on-site.
Last updated April 20 at 03:30pm
East Larkspur
Contact for Availability
Serenity at Larkspur
700 Lincoln Village Cir, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Walk to Larkspur Ferry. Fantastic views of the Bay. On-site yoga, a pool, community garden and a tennis court. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Car charging on site.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
North Larkspur
1 Unit Available
749 Via Casitas
749 Via Casitas, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
954 sqft
Don't miss this lovely condo, located in the desirable Spyglass Hill area of Greenbrae. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath has amazing views overlooking the Corte Madera Creek, SF Bay, and Ring mountain.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Cascade Canyon
1 Unit Available
319 Marion Avenue
319 Marion Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1738 sqft
Nestled amongst a redwood forest this home is ready & waiting for you. Experience the refreshing & clean air, Just steps away from the Dipsea stairs & a short stroll to downtown Mill Valley.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
22 Marinero Circle
22 Marinero Circle, Tiburon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1200 sqft
*June rent is waived!* Situated in beautiful Tiburon, this light and bright 2-bedroom apartment residence awaits you. New paint, new carpet, spacious floor plan and nicely appointed end unit.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
100 South St #310
100 South Street, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1096 sqft
WATER FRONT CONDO IN CORTE D'AZUR WITH STUNNING BAY VIEWS - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TrXn71TMBg0&feature=youtu.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
9 Edwards Ave.
9 Edwards Avenue, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1225 sqft
Spectacular PANO VIEWS! 2bd/2ba Sausalito Home.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
22 Redhill Circle
22 Red Hill Cir, Tiburon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,875
1623 sqft
22 Redhill Circle Available 06/15/20 Tiburon View Condo - (UPDATE: Our team is delighted to hear from prospective new residents and we are making every (safe!) effort to virtually or remotely show our properties.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
147 Barbaree Way
147 Barbaree Way, Strawberry, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1020 sqft
Waterfront Luxury Community with 1BD, 2BD and 3BD Options! - Bright, newly renovated, pet-friendly 1bd/1ba, 2bd/2.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
118 Sausalito Blvd
118 Sausalito Boulevard, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1200 sqft
118 Sausalito Blvd Available 06/12/20 Easy Commute, Gorgeous Views - FOUNDATION - - Video Walkthrough: https://youtu.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Homestead Valley
1 Unit Available
216 Reed Street
216 Reed Street, Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,900
1897 sqft
Only qualified showings will be accommodated. Call to schedule an appt. Ideally located near charming downtown Mill Valley with an easy commute to San Francisco.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2372 Vista Del Mar Lane
2372 Vista Del Mar, Marin County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
Enjoy your new home in Tiburon-By-The-Bay in this sweet 2 bedroom / 2 full bath, 2 story townhouse with unsurpassed views of City of San Francisco, the Bay, Golden Gate Bridge, Angel Island and the Lyford Cove.
Results within 10 miles of Marin City
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
South of Market
25 Units Available
Vara
1600 15th St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1030 sqft
This beautiful community is a short drive from Franklin Square and the Soma StrEat Food Park. Inside, residents enjoy in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and hardwood flooring. Shared amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse and courtyard.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:15am
South of Market
14 Units Available
Olume
1401 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,693
907 sqft
Enjoy spectacular views of the city from this community's fitness center. There's also an onsite pet park and EV charging station. Apartments feature sliding bedroom doors and quartz countertops. The San Francisco Symphony is nearby.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
Duboce Triangle
8 Units Available
The Duboce Apartments
2198 Market St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,324
928 sqft
Convenient to the Mission District. Boutique-style apartments with plank floors, Caesarstone counters, dual-tone cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Property offers an expansive roof deck with heated spa. On-site retail and Zipcar for residents' convenience.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:01am
Civic Center
10 Units Available
Argenta
1 Polk St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,083
1199 sqft
Just two blocks from Symphony Hall, these units offer hardwood floors, patios, bathtubs, new carpet, dishwashers, extra storage, garbage disposals, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
South of Market
63 Units Available
Mosso
900 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,145
995 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 80, Moscone Center, Treasure Island and much more, this beautiful community offers a picnic area, fitness center and bike storage. Apartments include in-unit laundry, carpeting and window covers.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
South Beach
28 Units Available
SoMa Square
1 Saint Francis Pl, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,814
1078 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the Metreon Center, Highway 101, I-280 and the Bay Bridge. Units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes sauna, pool and gym.
