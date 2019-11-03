3667 Virginia St

Amenities
Newly Renovated House for Rent! - Property Id: 169959
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house. Tile flooring throughout common areas. Bedrooms have new laminate floors. Fresh paint throughout the home. Conveniently located in the city of Lynwood within walking distance of schools, shops on Long Beach Blvd, and Plaza Mexico shopping center. Short distance from 105, 710 and 605 freeways.
Please fill out the questionnaire for an immediate response.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/169959p
