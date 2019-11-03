All apartments in Lynwood
3667 Virginia St
Last updated November 3 2019 at 11:48 AM

3667 Virginia St

3667 Virginia Street · No Longer Available
Location

3667 Virginia Street, Lynwood, CA 90262
Lynwood

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated House for Rent! - Property Id: 169959

Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house. Tile flooring throughout common areas. Bedrooms have new laminate floors. Fresh paint throughout the home. Conveniently located in the city of Lynwood within walking distance of schools, shops on Long Beach Blvd, and Plaza Mexico shopping center. Short distance from 105, 710 and 605 freeways.

Please fill out the questionnaire for an immediate response.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/169959p
Property Id 169959

(RLNE5246013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3667 Virginia St have any available units?
3667 Virginia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynwood, CA.
Is 3667 Virginia St currently offering any rent specials?
3667 Virginia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3667 Virginia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3667 Virginia St is pet friendly.
Does 3667 Virginia St offer parking?
No, 3667 Virginia St does not offer parking.
Does 3667 Virginia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3667 Virginia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3667 Virginia St have a pool?
No, 3667 Virginia St does not have a pool.
Does 3667 Virginia St have accessible units?
No, 3667 Virginia St does not have accessible units.
Does 3667 Virginia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3667 Virginia St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3667 Virginia St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3667 Virginia St does not have units with air conditioning.
