Los Banos, CA
1002 PL NOWITA
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

1002 PL NOWITA

1002 Place Road · (310) 699-0980
Location

1002 Place Road, Los Banos, CA 93635

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy vacation style living all-year-round! Spectacular lifestyle location privately located behind Double Zero Pizza and Mystic Journey. Crisp, clean, and bright presenting an open kitchen-living-dining-concept, wood floors throughout, streamlined kitchen (new appliances coming), recessed lighting, decorative fireplace, central HVAC, 2 car off-street parking, large private patio, etc. all add to the menu of niceties. Provides quick, easy access to trendy cafes and trendy shop on Lincoln Blvd, Venice Beach, Abbott Kinney, and the whole cultural scene

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 PL NOWITA have any available units?
1002 PL NOWITA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Banos, CA.
What amenities does 1002 PL NOWITA have?
Some of 1002 PL NOWITA's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 PL NOWITA currently offering any rent specials?
1002 PL NOWITA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 PL NOWITA pet-friendly?
No, 1002 PL NOWITA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Banos.
Does 1002 PL NOWITA offer parking?
Yes, 1002 PL NOWITA does offer parking.
Does 1002 PL NOWITA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 PL NOWITA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 PL NOWITA have a pool?
No, 1002 PL NOWITA does not have a pool.
Does 1002 PL NOWITA have accessible units?
No, 1002 PL NOWITA does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 PL NOWITA have units with dishwashers?
No, 1002 PL NOWITA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 PL NOWITA have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1002 PL NOWITA has units with air conditioning.
