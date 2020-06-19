1002 PL NOWITA

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Enjoy vacation style living all-year-round! Spectacular lifestyle location privately located behind Double Zero Pizza and Mystic Journey. Crisp, clean, and bright presenting an open kitchen-living-dining-concept, wood floors throughout, streamlined kitchen (new appliances coming), recessed lighting, decorative fireplace, central HVAC, 2 car off-street parking, large private patio, etc. all add to the menu of niceties. Provides quick, easy access to trendy cafes and trendy shop on Lincoln Blvd, Venice Beach, Abbott Kinney, and the whole cultural scene