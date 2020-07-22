38855 Rambler Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

One bed one bath unit all one story. With upgraded windows, new paint, etc. Yard, carport for one vehicle with storage area. Conveniently located, close to the freeway, schools, shops and transportation, and the center of town.



Additional security deposit for pets.



QUALIFIED HIP VOUCHER AND SEC8 APPLICANTS WELCOME.



DUE TO THE current situation and required social distancing please drive by the property, if you like what you see submit an application through our website www.123rent.com. If you are unable to submit an application online you may download one from our website or call the office at 866-768-2616 for further assistance. You DO NOT NEED TO PAY THE APPLICATION FEE until you see the property. Once your application is received someone from the office will reach out to you and determine if you "soft" qualify at which time you will be given the option to view the inside of the property and proceed with the completion of the application process to determine if you "fully" qualify.



IF you do not feel comfortable with submitting an application, feel free to add your name to the wait list through our website www.123rent.com, just go to the property you are interested in and click "add to Waiting List".



You can fill out an application from our homepage www.123rent.com, OR download a printable application and submit to our office. Each adult has to fill out an application and pay a $40.00 application fee. Applications are processed in order of first come first serve. We will not collect the fee(s) until we get to your application & confirm that it is complete. Please make sure you submit your application with all the supporting documents. If you need further assistance or have questions with your application, please call the office at 866-768-2616.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now



