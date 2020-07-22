All apartments in Los Angeles County
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:45 PM

38855 Rambler Avenue

38855 Rambler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

38855 Rambler Avenue, Los Angeles County, CA 93550

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
One bed one bath unit all one story. With upgraded windows, new paint, etc. Yard, carport for one vehicle with storage area. Conveniently located, close to the freeway, schools, shops and transportation, and the center of town.

Additional security deposit for pets.

QUALIFIED HIP VOUCHER AND SEC8 APPLICANTS WELCOME.

DUE TO THE current situation and required social distancing please drive by the property, if you like what you see submit an application through our website www.123rent.com. If you are unable to submit an application online you may download one from our website or call the office at 866-768-2616 for further assistance. You DO NOT NEED TO PAY THE APPLICATION FEE until you see the property. Once your application is received someone from the office will reach out to you and determine if you "soft" qualify at which time you will be given the option to view the inside of the property and proceed with the completion of the application process to determine if you "fully" qualify.

IF you do not feel comfortable with submitting an application, feel free to add your name to the wait list through our website www.123rent.com, just go to the property you are interested in and click "add to Waiting List".

You can fill out an application from our homepage www.123rent.com, OR download a printable application and submit to our office. Each adult has to fill out an application and pay a $40.00 application fee. Applications are processed in order of first come first serve. We will not collect the fee(s) until we get to your application & confirm that it is complete. Please make sure you submit your application with all the supporting documents. If you need further assistance or have questions with your application, please call the office at 866-768-2616.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38855 Rambler Avenue have any available units?
38855 Rambler Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
Is 38855 Rambler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
38855 Rambler Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38855 Rambler Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 38855 Rambler Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 38855 Rambler Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 38855 Rambler Avenue offers parking.
Does 38855 Rambler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38855 Rambler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38855 Rambler Avenue have a pool?
No, 38855 Rambler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 38855 Rambler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 38855 Rambler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 38855 Rambler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 38855 Rambler Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38855 Rambler Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 38855 Rambler Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
