3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:36 AM
173 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Los Altos, CA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Los Altos
1 Unit Available
77 Loucks Avenue
77 Loucks Avenue, Los Altos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,750
1942 sqft
$5750 - Fabulous 3/2.5 Los Altos Home near San Antonio and El Camino Real. - Cal West is proud to present this beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Los Altos! Easy access to Hwy 85, El Camino commute routs.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Los Altos
1 Unit Available
1284 Paula Court
1284 Paula Court, Los Altos, CA
1284 Paula Court Available 07/01/20 Stunning Los Altos Home on Cul-De-Sac. Great Location and Excellent Schools. - This beautiful Los Altos home features 2,768 square feet of living space situated on a palm tree lined entrance into a cul-de-sac.
Results within 1 mile of Los Altos
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Miramonte-Springer
21 Units Available
Elan Mountain View
1030 Castro Street #2110, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,145
1287 sqft
Located near Grant Park Plaza and Clarkwood Center, this community features on-site parking, concierge service, a courtyard and business center. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, patios/balconies and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Old Mountain View
86 Units Available
Park Place
851 Church St, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,543
1191 sqft
Blocks from Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts and Eagle Park. Short drive to Rt. 85. Lush grounds, air-conditioning, granite counters. Pet friendly with 24-hour gym. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
De Anza
22 Units Available
Cherryhill
902 W Remington Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,788
1088 sqft
Providing a large selection of floor plans, residents get to enjoy amenities like large closets, an onsite pool complete with cabanas, lighted tennis courts and updated kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
San Antonio
185 Units Available
The Dean
458 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,132
1254 sqft
Join us for a self-guided or virtual tour! Explore your new home from the comfort of your couch, or on a self-guided journey through our Neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Shoreline West
23 Units Available
Avalon Mountain View
1600 Villa St, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,263
1056 sqft
Stylish updates with incredible views. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, extra storage, and patio or balconies. Outdoor pool, car wash area and a dog park on-site. Trash valet and carports available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Charleston Meadow
1 Unit Available
4149 El Camino Way
4149 El Camino Way, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1400 sqft
To schedule a showing or for more information call Jennifer at 203-274-0225 This amazing top floor penthouse condo is perfect for a family and young professionals! The condo features 2 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms w/ a unique spiral staircase leading to
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Grant-Sylvan Park
1 Unit Available
1355 Cuernavaca Circulo
1355 Cuernavaca Circulo, Mountain View, CA
Come and experience this beautifully architected in mediterranean style luxury living in a five start resort community in Cuernavaca, located in The heart of silicon valley! This home is one of the largest available at Cuernavaca and features a
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Charleston Meadow
1 Unit Available
496 W Charleston Road #202
496 West Charleston Road, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1401 sqft
BY Appointment - Rogers & Rogers is pleased to present this beautiful condo home in a premium Palo Alto / Charleston Meadow neighborhood - Generous 3BR / 2BA - washer / dryer in unit with extra storage! Large bedrooms and a walk-in closet
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grant-Sylvan Park
1 Unit Available
1299 Cuernavaca Circulo
1299 Cuernavaca Circulo, Mountain View, CA
1299 Cuernavaca Circulo Available 07/15/20 Spacious 4-bedroom Home for rent in the Cuernavaca Community-$6,500/mo. - Tenant Planet is proud to present this luxurious 4 bedroom home for rent in Mountain View.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13150 Sunset Dr.
13150 East Sunset Drive, Los Altos Hills, CA
Spectcular LAH home, incomparable views, walk to town location, BEST Los Altos Schools! - The views of the Bay Area and the Silicon Valley are amazing from this house, and it is even within WALKING distance of downtown Los Altos!! Enjoy an evening
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10161 Prado Vista Avenue
10161 Prado Vista Avenue, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1584 sqft
Find Tranquility in this Cupertino Single Family Home for Rent! - Step inside this well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home in the heart of Silicon Valley. Lush landscaping greets you in the front yard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
1 Unit Available
2467 Betlo Ave
2467 Betlo Avenue, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
1140 sqft
Being renovated, beautiful single accessible-home for long term lease (1 year minimum) , with ramp & grab bars in hall way & in bathrooms, new kitchen appliance, new hard wood flooring, 3 bed rooms, 2 bathrooms (1 with tub, 1 with shower), fruit
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
De Anza
1 Unit Available
1230 Lynn Way
1230 Lynn Way, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1151 sqft
Beautifully Updated 3 Bed 1 Bath Sunnyvale Home - Cherry Chase! - This beautifully updated 3 bed 1 bath home features 1,151 square feet on a 5,000 square foot lot.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
4250 Pomona Ave.
4250 Pomona Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
Fantastic from the minute you come to the curb: this is a clean, stylish, modern design with a sweeping open floor plan and space for everything! - From the front door you can enter the lovely living room, with a large fireplace or move through the
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Old Mountain View
1 Unit Available
181 Centre St Apt 10
181 Centre St, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1488 sqft
This downtown Mountain View town home is move in ready! With nearly 1,500 square feet this two-story home offers 3- bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and is beautifully upgraded throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Country Club
1 Unit Available
664 Oakridge DR
664 Oakridge Drive, Loyola, CA
This beautiful multi-million dollar Los Altos home, remodeled in 2012, is on a 21,500sf lot in a cul de sac street near Los Altos Golf & Country Club.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Miramonte-Springer
1 Unit Available
1598 Gretel LN
1598 Gretel Lane, Mountain View, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1598 Gretel LN in Mountain View. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Shoreline West
1 Unit Available
104 Oak Haven Place
104 Oak Haven Place, Mountain View, CA
What a great opportunity to live in this turnkey, contemporary home close to downtown Mountain View. Situated in Woodland Place, a private cul-de-sac, this two-story 4 bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
San Antonio
1 Unit Available
1900 California Street
1900 California Street, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1500 sqft
OPEN HOUSE SAT, 5/30, 1-3PM, Please call Sarah 408-399-8850, or text 408-656-2217, to get a viewing appointment and go over the safe procedure for viewing during Corona Virus.
Results within 5 miles of Los Altos
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Moffett-Whisman
20 Units Available
Central Park At Whisman Station
100 N Whisman Rd, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,990
1193 sqft
Great location, near parks, schools, shopping and public transportation. One-, two- and three-bedroom units in low-rise buildings, all with in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets and carports. Facilities include a pool, gym and hot tub.
Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
East Murphy
11 Units Available
Avana Sunnyvale
355 N Wolfe Rd, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,921
1355 sqft
Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Relax with community courtyard, BBQ/grill and hot tub. Pet-friendly. Near the 101 and SunnyVale CalTrain stop.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Heritage District
28 Units Available
The Flats Cityline
300 West Washington Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,814
1402 sqft
