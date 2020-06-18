13150 Sunset Dr.

Amenities

Spectcular LAH home, incomparable views, walk to town location, BEST Los Altos Schools! - The views of the Bay Area and the Silicon Valley are amazing from this house, and it is even within WALKING distance of downtown Los Altos!! Enjoy an evening stroll to town for dinner, Farmer's Market, or seasonal events.

Snuggled into the side of a hill, this spectacular home has unobstructed sweeping views of the Bay Area from San Francisco's skyline to Oakland to Mount Diablo to Mountain View. The sunsets and lights at night are magical. This is a peaceful, idyllic home surrounded by gorgeous Heritage oak trees.

The house is two stories - you enter on the top level of the home which takes advantage of the view with an entry leading to an open concept living room, dining room, and bar area with floor to ceiling windows looking out across the valley.

This home is the perfect place to entertain your guests either inside or outside on the expansive redwood decks.

The charming kitchen has a commercial-grade gas stove and all new stainless appliances–refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, and microwave–along with plenty of storage space. You can enjoy the view of the Bay Area when you're standing at the kitchen sink or sitting at the breakfast table. The top floor also has two bedrooms and a bathroom. One of the bedrooms is very long with a full mirrored wall at the end. What a perfect child's room - they could have their own dance studio OR it could be a workout room with your exercise equipment. Plenty of room to even have a group of friends over for a yoga class.

The lower level has another guest/child's bedroom and a hall bathroom with a shower. There is also a family room. The master suite, located on the lower level, has a spacious sitting area that could also be a private home office looking out at the Heritage oaks. The master bedroom easily fits a king-size bed and has several large closets and built-in storage areas.

In the comfortable en-suite bathroom you can soak in the tub while enjoying a view of the oaks outside the window. The master suite has two private decks.

The owner is open to discussion on the following:

Pets, both cats and dogs.

Schools: Gardener Bullis Elementary, Egan Middle, Los Altos High. All highly rated Los Altos Schools. Tenant to verify availability.

Being shown by Summerhill Property Management, Inc. (BRE 01523660). Agent Teri Berwick (BRE 01705674). Call 650-815-8588 for an appointment to view.



