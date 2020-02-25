3961 Green Avenue

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom condo in a great neighborhood with easy access to FWY and top notch school district. This open layout, split level Condo is upgraded with Quartz counter top in the kitchen, Vaulted high ceiling with recessed lighting and is an end unit with only 1 common wall. New interior Paint and New laminate flooring through out the home. Best of all, comes with a New Fridge, New washer & dryer and a TV mounted already in the Living room. Not to mention the direct access 2 car garage as well. Must see to truly see all the upgrades... Did I mention the smart thermostat and door locks... Truly a gem in this community.