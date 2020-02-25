All apartments in Los Alamitos
Find more places like 3961 Green Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Alamitos, CA
/
3961 Green Avenue
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:45 AM

3961 Green Avenue

3961 Green Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3961 Green Avenue, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
Apartment Row

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom condo in a great neighborhood with easy access to FWY and top notch school district. This open layout, split level Condo is upgraded with Quartz counter top in the kitchen, Vaulted high ceiling with recessed lighting and is an end unit with only 1 common wall. New interior Paint and New laminate flooring through out the home. Best of all, comes with a New Fridge, New washer & dryer and a TV mounted already in the Living room. Not to mention the direct access 2 car garage as well. Must see to truly see all the upgrades... Did I mention the smart thermostat and door locks... Truly a gem in this community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3961 Green Avenue have any available units?
3961 Green Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Alamitos, CA.
What amenities does 3961 Green Avenue have?
Some of 3961 Green Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3961 Green Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3961 Green Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3961 Green Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3961 Green Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Alamitos.
Does 3961 Green Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3961 Green Avenue offers parking.
Does 3961 Green Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3961 Green Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3961 Green Avenue have a pool?
No, 3961 Green Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3961 Green Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3961 Green Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3961 Green Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3961 Green Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3961 Green Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3961 Green Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Los Alamitos 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Alamitos 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Los Alamitos Apartments with GaragesLos Alamitos Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Los Alamitos Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAEast San Gabriel, CA
Temple City, CALaguna Woods, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Touro University WorldwideCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine