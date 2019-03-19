All apartments in Los Alamitos
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3771 GREEN ST

3771 Green Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3771 Green Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
Apartment Row

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
We are proudly offering for rent this large 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the City of Los Alamitos. The apartment is approximately 950 square feet with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, vinyl plank flooring, bathroom tile flooring, new tile showerwall, stove, a small rear patio and yard area, a huge living room, laundry hookups, blinds, new two-tone paint and 1 car garage plus 1 parking space. The apartment is located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Los Alamitos. The property is located close to the 405, 605, 22, and 91 freeways on the North border of Orange county.

For other listings in your area, feel free to check our website at:
http://www.rayrobertsrealty.com/rentals.html

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3771 GREEN ST have any available units?
3771 GREEN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Alamitos, CA.
What amenities does 3771 GREEN ST have?
Some of 3771 GREEN ST's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3771 GREEN ST currently offering any rent specials?
3771 GREEN ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3771 GREEN ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 3771 GREEN ST is pet friendly.
Does 3771 GREEN ST offer parking?
Yes, 3771 GREEN ST does offer parking.
Does 3771 GREEN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3771 GREEN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3771 GREEN ST have a pool?
No, 3771 GREEN ST does not have a pool.
Does 3771 GREEN ST have accessible units?
No, 3771 GREEN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3771 GREEN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3771 GREEN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3771 GREEN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 3771 GREEN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
