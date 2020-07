Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice 2 BR/2 BA townhouse style 2 story apartment in Los Alamitos. 2BR with 1 full bath upstairs and 2nd bath with shower downstairs. No one lives below you or above you. Ceiling fans in dining area and 2 bedrooms, gas stove, dishwasher, 1 window AC. All concrete slabed and fenced patio off dinning area, 1 detached garage space with storage cabinet in the back. Close to award winning schools. Please call for faster response.