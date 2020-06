Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

610 HAMPTON DRIVE Available 07/10/20 BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED CUSTOM HOME IN VERY DESIRABLE NEIGHBORHOOD - 1 YEAR LEASE

WEEKLY GARDENER INCLUDED

PEST CONTROL SERVICE EVERY OTHER MONTH

WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL 3 SCHOOL LEVELS

1 SMALL DOG NEGOTIABLE WITH ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT

20 LBS OR LESS, AGE MINIMUM 2 YEARS - NO CATS



OWNER REQUIREMENT - ALL ADULTS MUST QUALIFY:

MINIMUM 700 CREDIT SCORE

MINIMUM MONTHLY GROSS INCOME $6,000

MAX 5 OCCUPANTS (REGARDLESS OF AGE)

MINIMUM 3 CURRENT YRS GOOD LANDLORD

REFERENCES (FAMILY NOT COUNTED)

NO PAST EVICTIONS OR DEBTS TO LANDLORD

NO SMOKING ANYWHERE ON PROPERTY



EMAIL LAURA@BEACONLODIRENTALS.COM, IF NO EMAIL

CALL (209) 333-2700 TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO

PICK UP APPLICATION PACKET AT OFFICE.

OFFICE STAFF WORKING, BUT CLOSED TO FOOT TRAFFIC

PROCESSING APPLICATIONS THROUGH DROP BOX AND

PRACTICING SAFE SOCIAL DISTANCING

WILL SHOW UNIT WHEN APPLICATION IS APPROVED



