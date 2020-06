Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 Bath West Lodi Home - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Features:



- Upgraded modern flooring throughout

- Remodeled Kitchen with all new cabinets and beautiful quartz counters

- Freshly painted throughout

- Matching Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances

- Includes Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer without warranty

-Rent includes gardener for front and backyard



Max Occupancy: 6

Lodi School District

1 Small Dog Okay w/Increased Deposit

Renters Insurance Required



Requirements for all rental properties:



Combined gross household income must be 3x the asking rent.

Minimum 2 years of good current and previous rental history.

No criminal background or past evictions.

Good credit history



$30.00/applicant processing fee.

Payable by money order/cashiers check or cash



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5272998)