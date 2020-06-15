All apartments in Lodi
Find more places like 2553 Buttercup Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lodi, CA
/
2553 Buttercup Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2553 Buttercup Dr

2553 Buttercup Drive · (209) 368-5554 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lodi
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2553 Buttercup Drive, Lodi, CA 95242
Sunwest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2553 Buttercup Dr · Avail. Jul 10

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2012 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
2553 Buttercup Dr Available 07/10/20 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home In Rose Gate Community - Coming Soon - This home is currently being enjoyed by another resident therefore we are not scheduling any appointments to see the interior. Please respect residents privacy and do not disturb.

This gorgeous single story home features 2,012 sq. ft. of living space with a beautiful open floor concept. The home has tile throughout and carpet in the bedrooms only. This home has a dream kitchen with a huge island, walk in pantry and stainless steel appliances including a wine refrigerator. The master bedroom has a gorgeous bathroom and a large walk in closet. Must see to appreciate!!

Resident responsible for all utilities. This homeowner prefers no pets, but is willing to consider 1 small pet (additional deposit required, restrictions apply). Renters insurance of $100,000 minimum liability is required. Minimum income 3 times the rent amount. No smoking allowed in the home. This property requires a one-year lease.

We encourage you to drive by the property and call Lodi Property Management at (209)368-5554 extension 101 for more information. Visit us online at www.lodirentals.com to schedule your showing, submit your rental application or for a list of other available properties.

CalBRE Lic#01243564

**Listing subject to change without notice **

The safety of all of our guests, employees, residents and prospective residents are important to us and we are taking additional precautions as recommended by the CDC to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. This includes, but not limited to requesting that all guests that view an available home wear a cloth or mask covering your nose and mouth. Please notify our office if you need an accommodation for this requirement prior to your appointment, so we can make appropriate alternate arrangements. Our office is also closed to guests, but we are accepting applications online or you may call our office for arrangements to apply if you are unable to apply online. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we are all in this together.

(RLNE4904494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2553 Buttercup Dr have any available units?
2553 Buttercup Dr has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2553 Buttercup Dr have?
Some of 2553 Buttercup Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2553 Buttercup Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2553 Buttercup Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2553 Buttercup Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2553 Buttercup Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2553 Buttercup Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2553 Buttercup Dr does offer parking.
Does 2553 Buttercup Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2553 Buttercup Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2553 Buttercup Dr have a pool?
No, 2553 Buttercup Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2553 Buttercup Dr have accessible units?
No, 2553 Buttercup Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2553 Buttercup Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2553 Buttercup Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2553 Buttercup Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2553 Buttercup Dr has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2553 Buttercup Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lodi 3 BedroomsLodi Apartments with Garage
Lodi Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CASacramento, CAFremont, CAConcord, CAHayward, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Fairfield, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CACitrus Heights, CALivermore, CAVacaville, CA
Arden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CANorth Highlands, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-East BayCalifornia State University-Sacramento
University of the PacificSacramento City College
San Jose City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity