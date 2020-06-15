Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage

2553 Buttercup Dr Available 07/10/20 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home In Rose Gate Community - Coming Soon - This home is currently being enjoyed by another resident therefore we are not scheduling any appointments to see the interior. Please respect residents privacy and do not disturb.



This gorgeous single story home features 2,012 sq. ft. of living space with a beautiful open floor concept. The home has tile throughout and carpet in the bedrooms only. This home has a dream kitchen with a huge island, walk in pantry and stainless steel appliances including a wine refrigerator. The master bedroom has a gorgeous bathroom and a large walk in closet. Must see to appreciate!!



Resident responsible for all utilities. This homeowner prefers no pets, but is willing to consider 1 small pet (additional deposit required, restrictions apply). Renters insurance of $100,000 minimum liability is required. Minimum income 3 times the rent amount. No smoking allowed in the home. This property requires a one-year lease.



We encourage you to drive by the property and call Lodi Property Management at (209)368-5554 extension 101 for more information. Visit us online at www.lodirentals.com to schedule your showing, submit your rental application or for a list of other available properties.



CalBRE Lic#01243564



**Listing subject to change without notice **



The safety of all of our guests, employees, residents and prospective residents are important to us and we are taking additional precautions as recommended by the CDC to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. This includes, but not limited to requesting that all guests that view an available home wear a cloth or mask covering your nose and mouth. Please notify our office if you need an accommodation for this requirement prior to your appointment, so we can make appropriate alternate arrangements. Our office is also closed to guests, but we are accepting applications online or you may call our office for arrangements to apply if you are unable to apply online. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we are all in this together.



