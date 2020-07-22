All apartments in Lodi
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

1017 Wintun Dr.

1017 Wintun Drive · (209) 594-1604
Location

1017 Wintun Drive, Lodi, CA 95240
North Lodi

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1017 Wintun Dr. · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1814 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely Lodi Home in Mokelumne Village with Three Bedrooms, New Flooring Throughout - Spacious three bedroom home in Lodi with two baths and a two car garage. All new laminate flooring throughout. Plantation shutters. Central heat and air. Ceiling fans. Large living room and formal dining area. Separate family room with fireplace and access to lovely covered patio. Nice master bedroom with lots of closet space. Indoor laundry room. Floor to ceiling cabinets in garage. Nice covered patios in back yard. Beautifully landscaped front yard. Sorry, no pets.

From 99, take the Turner Rd. exit, turn west, right on Wintun.

For information on showings and applications, contact College Real Estate, Inc., 209-594-1604 or visit our website at www.collegere.com

Application fee is $45.00 per adult. Applications can be downloaded from our website, www.collegere.com and can be submitted for any available unit by faxing the application to our office at 209-888-4027. The application fee will be collected after we verify that that application has been completed and signed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5968882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

