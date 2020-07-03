1804 Waterfall Drive

Amenities
This home is a must-see!
This home has beautiful brand-new wood look porcelain tile flooring downstairs, with new hand-scraped hardwood on the staircase and throughout the loft, bedrooms, master bath and walk-in closet on the second floor. It looks like a palace with crown molding throughout along with 8'' base. Carpet in downstairs bedroom. Neutral interior paint. Stainless steel appliances and a tandem garage. This home has a custom fireplace with wood mantel and Carrera Marble accent. Front yard landscape paid for by owner!!
SORRY, NO PETS ALLOWED!!