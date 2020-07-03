All apartments in Linda
Last updated July 3 2020 at 4:02 AM

1804 Waterfall Drive

1804 Waterfall · (530) 674-2780
Location

1804 Waterfall, Linda, CA 95901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This home is a must-see!

This home has beautiful brand-new wood look porcelain tile flooring downstairs, with new hand-scraped hardwood on the staircase and throughout the loft, bedrooms, master bath and walk-in closet on the second floor. It looks like a palace with crown molding throughout along with 8'' base. Carpet in downstairs bedroom. Neutral interior paint. Stainless steel appliances and a tandem garage. This home has a custom fireplace with wood mantel and Carrera Marble accent. Front yard landscape paid for by owner!!

SORRY, NO PETS ALLOWED!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 Waterfall Drive have any available units?
1804 Waterfall Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1804 Waterfall Drive have?
Some of 1804 Waterfall Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 Waterfall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1804 Waterfall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 Waterfall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1804 Waterfall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linda.
Does 1804 Waterfall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1804 Waterfall Drive offers parking.
Does 1804 Waterfall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 Waterfall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 Waterfall Drive have a pool?
No, 1804 Waterfall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1804 Waterfall Drive have accessible units?
No, 1804 Waterfall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 Waterfall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1804 Waterfall Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1804 Waterfall Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1804 Waterfall Drive has units with air conditioning.
