All apartments in Lincoln
Find more places like 1955 Rickenbacker Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lincoln, CA
/
1955 Rickenbacker Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1955 Rickenbacker Lane

1955 Rickenbacker Lane · (888) 406-0915
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lincoln
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1955 Rickenbacker Lane, Lincoln, CA 95648

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1955 Rickenbacker Lane · Avail. Jun 19

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1041 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
1955 Rickenbacker Lane Available 06/19/20 Single Story Home in Lincoln - Enter your front door and find 2 guest bedrooms which share a bank or extra storage cabinets. Down the hall is a closet with full size washer and dryer hook-ups. The family room is a great room concept with tile floors and lots of windows for natural light. The kitchen features beautiful cabinetry, center island with added bar seating, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and gas stove cook top. Your master is just off the living space with on-suite bathroom with walk-in shower and walk-in closet. A full size bathroom is also just off the living space in the back of the house. The backyard is very low maintenance with covered patio, fire pit, and landscape lighting. All applicants 18years and older must fill out an application www.irentnorcal.com and will be subject to a $35 NON-REFUNDABLE application fee. Qualified applicants must pull a 650+ credit score pulled by iRENT, and will need to show proof of income of at least 2.5x's the monthly rent. 1 Dog welcome with added pet deposit of $500. Tenant is responsible for ALL utilities and front yard landscape.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4782610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1955 Rickenbacker Lane have any available units?
1955 Rickenbacker Lane has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1955 Rickenbacker Lane have?
Some of 1955 Rickenbacker Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1955 Rickenbacker Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1955 Rickenbacker Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1955 Rickenbacker Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1955 Rickenbacker Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1955 Rickenbacker Lane offer parking?
No, 1955 Rickenbacker Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1955 Rickenbacker Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1955 Rickenbacker Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1955 Rickenbacker Lane have a pool?
No, 1955 Rickenbacker Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1955 Rickenbacker Lane have accessible units?
No, 1955 Rickenbacker Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1955 Rickenbacker Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1955 Rickenbacker Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1955 Rickenbacker Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1955 Rickenbacker Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1955 Rickenbacker Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lincoln Apartments with BalconyLincoln Apartments with Gym
Lincoln Apartments with ParkingLincoln Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lincoln Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CA
Davis, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CA
Rosemont, CACameron Park, CAJackson, CAYuba City, CAGranite Bay, CALodi, CANorth Highlands, CALake Wildwood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity