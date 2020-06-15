Amenities

1955 Rickenbacker Lane Available 06/19/20 Single Story Home in Lincoln - Enter your front door and find 2 guest bedrooms which share a bank or extra storage cabinets. Down the hall is a closet with full size washer and dryer hook-ups. The family room is a great room concept with tile floors and lots of windows for natural light. The kitchen features beautiful cabinetry, center island with added bar seating, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and gas stove cook top. Your master is just off the living space with on-suite bathroom with walk-in shower and walk-in closet. A full size bathroom is also just off the living space in the back of the house. The backyard is very low maintenance with covered patio, fire pit, and landscape lighting. All applicants 18years and older must fill out an application www.irentnorcal.com and will be subject to a $35 NON-REFUNDABLE application fee. Qualified applicants must pull a 650+ credit score pulled by iRENT, and will need to show proof of income of at least 2.5x's the monthly rent. 1 Dog welcome with added pet deposit of $500. Tenant is responsible for ALL utilities and front yard landscape.



No Cats Allowed



