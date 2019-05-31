All apartments in Lennox
Find more places like 4037 W 111th St 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lennox, CA
/
4037 W 111th St 4
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

4037 W 111th St 4

4037 West 111th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4037 West 111th Street, Lennox, CA 90304

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Inglewood Studio 1 bath - Property Id: 98069

It is 1200 a month, 12000 security deposit, 1 year lease. Application and credit check for each adult resident will be done online with a fee of $45. You will also need to submit 3 months worth of your recent pay stubs, your ID and bank statements together with your application.

Parking is included. No pets are allowed in the apartment. No washer/dryer hookup.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98069
Property Id 98069

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4903850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4037 W 111th St 4 have any available units?
4037 W 111th St 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lennox, CA.
What amenities does 4037 W 111th St 4 have?
Some of 4037 W 111th St 4's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4037 W 111th St 4 currently offering any rent specials?
4037 W 111th St 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4037 W 111th St 4 pet-friendly?
No, 4037 W 111th St 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lennox.
Does 4037 W 111th St 4 offer parking?
Yes, 4037 W 111th St 4 offers parking.
Does 4037 W 111th St 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4037 W 111th St 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4037 W 111th St 4 have a pool?
No, 4037 W 111th St 4 does not have a pool.
Does 4037 W 111th St 4 have accessible units?
No, 4037 W 111th St 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4037 W 111th St 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4037 W 111th St 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4037 W 111th St 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4037 W 111th St 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAHawthorne, CAInglewood, CADel Aire, CAEl Segundo, CAGardena, CAManhattan Beach, CA
Westmont, CALawndale, CACulver City, CARedondo Beach, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAHermosa Beach, CAMarina del Rey, CACarson, CACompton, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWest Carson, CABeverly Hills, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles