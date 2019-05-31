4037 W 111th St 4

Amenities

w/d hookup parking some paid utils microwave range oven

Unit Amenities microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Inglewood Studio 1 bath - Property Id: 98069



It is 1200 a month, 12000 security deposit, 1 year lease. Application and credit check for each adult resident will be done online with a fee of $45. You will also need to submit 3 months worth of your recent pay stubs, your ID and bank statements together with your application.



Parking is included. No pets are allowed in the apartment. No washer/dryer hookup.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98069

No Pets Allowed



