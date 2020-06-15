All apartments in Lathrop
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

922 O St 3

922 O St · (510) 376-0456
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

922 O St, Lathrop, CA 95330

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Jun 25

$1,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Unit 3 Available 06/25/20 O Street Apartments - Property Id: 241372

This unit is ready for move in. This unit has been completely remodeled. Brand new vinyl flooring, crownmolding molding, baseboards, new paint, bathroom, and etc. The apartment is located in the heart of Lathrop. It is located in a clean and quiet neighborhood, there has never been any issues with neighbors or individuals in the community. Gas stations near by, freeway entrances less than a mile away, restaurants/fast food less than a mile away. There is also a great middle school right across the street from the apartments. If there are any questions to be answered please call 510-376-0456 (Joseph -Property Manager) or email me j95304e@yahoo.com.
Property Id 241372

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 O St 3 have any available units?
922 O St 3 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 922 O St 3 have?
Some of 922 O St 3's amenities include recently renovated, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 O St 3 currently offering any rent specials?
922 O St 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 O St 3 pet-friendly?
No, 922 O St 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lathrop.
Does 922 O St 3 offer parking?
No, 922 O St 3 does not offer parking.
Does 922 O St 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 922 O St 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 O St 3 have a pool?
No, 922 O St 3 does not have a pool.
Does 922 O St 3 have accessible units?
No, 922 O St 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 922 O St 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 922 O St 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 922 O St 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 922 O St 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
