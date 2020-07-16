All apartments in Larkspur
40 Drakes View Cir

40 Drakes View Circle · No Longer Available
Location

40 Drakes View Circle, Larkspur, CA 94904
North Larkspur

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
PENDING with an APPLICATION. Please Inquire with the Office to be Added to the Wait List! ~ Located near the Bon Air Shopping Center is this rarely available 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome. This 3 level townhouse boasts great views of Corte Madera Creek as well as Mt. Tam. The eat-in kitchen features granite counters as well as gas cooking. The large living room has a fireplace and a large deck. Downstairs, there are 2 bedrooms each with an en suite bath. Additionally there is a 2 car garage with plenty of storage. Private washer/dryer. Community pool. Convenient to shopping and transportation. Sorry, this is a non-smoking property. A small dog might be considered with an increase in deposit and owner approval.

For additional information, or to make an appointment to view the inside, please call or text Shannon at 415-455-1380 or email at shannon@prandiprop.com Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

