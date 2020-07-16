40 Drakes View Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

PENDING with an APPLICATION. Please Inquire with the Office to be Added to the Wait List! ~ Located near the Bon Air Shopping Center is this rarely available 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome. This 3 level townhouse boasts great views of Corte Madera Creek as well as Mt. Tam. The eat-in kitchen features granite counters as well as gas cooking. The large living room has a fireplace and a large deck. Downstairs, there are 2 bedrooms each with an en suite bath. Additionally there is a 2 car garage with plenty of storage. Private washer/dryer. Community pool. Convenient to shopping and transportation. Sorry, this is a non-smoking property. A small dog might be considered with an increase in deposit and owner approval.



For additional information, or to make an appointment to view the inside, please call or text Shannon at 415-455-1380 or email at shannon@prandiprop.com Thank you!