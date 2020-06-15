89 Oxford Court

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Amazing 1 Bed, 1 Bath Cottage in Larkfield Area of Santa Rosa - Nestled in the Larkfield area sits this newly built 1 bedroom cottage complete with an additional bonus room. Built with comfort and style using gorgeous materials and fixtures throughout. PG&E, water and garbage are included so you don't have to worry about anything except coming home to this beauty everyday. Sitting in your large private backyard enjoying the beautiful evening weather will be like a dream come true. Light and cheery with plenty of sunlight, Nothing got missed when they built this one! $2,350 per month, $3,525 security deposit. No pets, no smoking, no co-signers.

Check out the walk-thru videos below:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/zvxgjxgvbwzbxi2/Video%20of%20Outside.mov?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/s/fiq31lq6qjyvqzg/Video%20of%20Inside.mov?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/s/jztmajg0713dtl7/Video%20of%20Inside%202.mov?dl=0



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5612844)