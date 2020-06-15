All apartments in Larkfield-Wikiup
Find more places like 89 Oxford Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Larkfield-Wikiup, CA
/
89 Oxford Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

89 Oxford Court

89 Oxford Ct · (707) 921-5999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Larkfield-Wikiup
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

89 Oxford Ct, Larkfield-Wikiup, CA 95403
Larkfield-Wikiup

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 89 Oxford Court · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing 1 Bed, 1 Bath Cottage in Larkfield Area of Santa Rosa - Nestled in the Larkfield area sits this newly built 1 bedroom cottage complete with an additional bonus room. Built with comfort and style using gorgeous materials and fixtures throughout. PG&E, water and garbage are included so you don't have to worry about anything except coming home to this beauty everyday. Sitting in your large private backyard enjoying the beautiful evening weather will be like a dream come true. Light and cheery with plenty of sunlight, Nothing got missed when they built this one! $2,350 per month, $3,525 security deposit. No pets, no smoking, no co-signers.
Check out the walk-thru videos below:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/zvxgjxgvbwzbxi2/Video%20of%20Outside.mov?dl=0
https://www.dropbox.com/s/fiq31lq6qjyvqzg/Video%20of%20Inside.mov?dl=0
https://www.dropbox.com/s/jztmajg0713dtl7/Video%20of%20Inside%202.mov?dl=0

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5612844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 Oxford Court have any available units?
89 Oxford Court has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 89 Oxford Court currently offering any rent specials?
89 Oxford Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Oxford Court pet-friendly?
No, 89 Oxford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Larkfield-Wikiup.
Does 89 Oxford Court offer parking?
No, 89 Oxford Court does not offer parking.
Does 89 Oxford Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 89 Oxford Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Oxford Court have a pool?
No, 89 Oxford Court does not have a pool.
Does 89 Oxford Court have accessible units?
No, 89 Oxford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Oxford Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 89 Oxford Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 89 Oxford Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 89 Oxford Court has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 89 Oxford Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Larkfield-Wikiup 1 BedroomsLarkfield-Wikiup 2 Bedrooms
Larkfield-Wikiup 3 BedroomsLarkfield-Wikiup Apartments with Parking
Larkfield-Wikiup Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CASanta Rosa, CABerkeley, CAFairfield, CAVacaville, CAVallejo, CANapa, CASan Rafael, CAPetaluma, CARohnert Park, CA
Martinez, CARichmond, CANovato, CAAmerican Canyon, CASuisun City, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAClearlake Riviera, CALakeport, CASebastopol, CAMill Valley, CA
Cloverdale, CAEl Sobrante, CACalistoga, CAWindsor, CAAlbany, CACotati, CAEl Verano, CATamalpais-Homestead Valley, CAFairfax, CAHealdsburg, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-BerkeleyUniversity of California-San Francisco
California State University Maritime Academy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity