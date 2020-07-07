All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 6107 Del Amo Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CA
/
6107 Del Amo Blvd.
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:48 AM

6107 Del Amo Blvd.

6107 Del Amo Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6107 Del Amo Boulevard, Lakewood, CA 90713
Lakewood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
- Welcome to 6107 Del Amo Blvd! This stylish 2 bdrm w/ bonus room / 1 bath home features unique & tasteful paint schemes, gleaming hardwood floors, lots of bright windows (wide vinyl blinds included), crown molding, modern ceiling fan / lights, and more! This adorable home offers a living room with picture window, crown molding, recessed lighting, and hardwood floors. Eat in kitchen/dining area with tile floors, windows, attached to the galley style kitchen with ample storage space. Laundry area with washer & dryer attached to kitchen. Also, two bedrooms with unique (but tasteful) paint schemes, ceiling fans, large closet space (largest bedroom has 2 closets), and hardwood floors. Bonus room could be used as bedroom without closet space, or home office. This great location is on Del Amo Blvd.near Woodruff Ave. in Lakewood but is set back off the busy street on a frontage road near shopping, dining, transportation lines, and more! Spacious backyard includes newly laid sod, sprinklers, long driveway with gated rear portion, uncovered concrete patio pad, and garage. Will consider pet with additional deposit + $50.00 per month pet rent.
For showings please TEXT Nicole at 562-881-8409 and please be patient with a response. Showings have to be carefully coordinated right now in the midst of COVID 19 for everyones safety.

(RLNE1831567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6107 Del Amo Blvd. have any available units?
6107 Del Amo Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 6107 Del Amo Blvd. have?
Some of 6107 Del Amo Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6107 Del Amo Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
6107 Del Amo Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6107 Del Amo Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6107 Del Amo Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 6107 Del Amo Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 6107 Del Amo Blvd. offers parking.
Does 6107 Del Amo Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6107 Del Amo Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6107 Del Amo Blvd. have a pool?
No, 6107 Del Amo Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 6107 Del Amo Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 6107 Del Amo Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 6107 Del Amo Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6107 Del Amo Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 6107 Del Amo Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6107 Del Amo Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barcelona
11555 216th St
Lakewood, CA 90715

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Accessible ApartmentsLakewood Apartments with Balcony
Lakewood Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CA
Gardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles