Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

- Welcome to 6107 Del Amo Blvd! This stylish 2 bdrm w/ bonus room / 1 bath home features unique & tasteful paint schemes, gleaming hardwood floors, lots of bright windows (wide vinyl blinds included), crown molding, modern ceiling fan / lights, and more! This adorable home offers a living room with picture window, crown molding, recessed lighting, and hardwood floors. Eat in kitchen/dining area with tile floors, windows, attached to the galley style kitchen with ample storage space. Laundry area with washer & dryer attached to kitchen. Also, two bedrooms with unique (but tasteful) paint schemes, ceiling fans, large closet space (largest bedroom has 2 closets), and hardwood floors. Bonus room could be used as bedroom without closet space, or home office. This great location is on Del Amo Blvd.near Woodruff Ave. in Lakewood but is set back off the busy street on a frontage road near shopping, dining, transportation lines, and more! Spacious backyard includes newly laid sod, sprinklers, long driveway with gated rear portion, uncovered concrete patio pad, and garage. Will consider pet with additional deposit + $50.00 per month pet rent.

For showings please TEXT Nicole at 562-881-8409 and please be patient with a response. Showings have to be carefully coordinated right now in the midst of COVID 19 for everyones safety.



