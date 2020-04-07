4349 Carfax Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup garage stainless steel

Welcome home to the beautiful City of Lakewood where you will find this cute 3 bedroom home waiting for you. The house has been freshly cleaned and painted and has a beautiful large bay window off the living room providing ample natural lighting. This home also features a full dining room and sizable kitchen with original stainless steel counter tops, and inside laundry hook ups. There's also a huge detached bonus room, perfect for entertaining. The detached garage is located behind a new vinyl gate, providing added protection for your vehicles. Located close to neighboring schools and shopping, this is truly a great home in a great neighborhood!