Lakewood, CA
4349 Carfax Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4349 Carfax Avenue

4349 Carfax Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4349 Carfax Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90713
Lakewood Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to the beautiful City of Lakewood where you will find this cute 3 bedroom home waiting for you. The house has been freshly cleaned and painted and has a beautiful large bay window off the living room providing ample natural lighting. This home also features a full dining room and sizable kitchen with original stainless steel counter tops, and inside laundry hook ups. There's also a huge detached bonus room, perfect for entertaining. The detached garage is located behind a new vinyl gate, providing added protection for your vehicles. Located close to neighboring schools and shopping, this is truly a great home in a great neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4349 Carfax Avenue have any available units?
4349 Carfax Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
Is 4349 Carfax Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4349 Carfax Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4349 Carfax Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4349 Carfax Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 4349 Carfax Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4349 Carfax Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4349 Carfax Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4349 Carfax Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4349 Carfax Avenue have a pool?
No, 4349 Carfax Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4349 Carfax Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4349 Carfax Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4349 Carfax Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4349 Carfax Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4349 Carfax Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4349 Carfax Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
