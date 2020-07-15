Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:19 PM

66 Apartments for rent in Lakeside, CA with garages

Lakeside apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
10245 Avenida Real
10245 Avenida Real, Lakeside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1509 sqft
10245 Avenida Real Available 08/01/20 Large 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage - Desirable 4 bedroom 2 bath home on quiet residential street in Lakeside.
Results within 1 mile of Lakeside
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
1 Unit Available
Canyon Springs
2000 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1220 sqft
Canyon Springs Townhome Apartments' ideal location places you just minutes away from dining, shopping and a variety of entertainment opportunities. Canyon Springs also provides easy access to freeways and public transportation.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
11249 Callio Way
11249 Callio Way, San Diego County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1700 sqft
Two Story 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath home in lovely Pinery Grove. Beautiful tile flooring, large kitchen open to family room. Huge living dinning room combo. Open high ceiling master bedroom with large mirrored door closet.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Winter Gardens
9305 Single Oak Drive
9305 Single Oak Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1721 sqft
Great 3Bd Ranch Style House w/Bonus Room, Patio - This great single story house with 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath plus bonus room is centrally located in lakeside. Available now for immediate move in.

1 of 18

Last updated October 28 at 02:06 PM
1 Unit Available
1621 Hanson Lane
1621 Hanson Lane, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1558 sqft
1621 Hanson Lane Available 10/30/19 Spacious, lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home available, Back yard and 2 car garage! - Lovely and Very Spacious 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Winter Gardens
12167 Wintercrest Dr. #1
12167 Wintercrest Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
800 sqft
Cute 2Br/1Ba Renovated Front Downstairs Condo with Cental AC/Heating - Cute 2 bedroom/1 bathroom completely renovated downstairs front condo. Unit has been upgraded with beautiful laminate flooring throughout with updated cabinets.
Results within 5 miles of Lakeside
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,741
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1166 sqft
Convenient access to the San Vicente Freeway. Apartments with wood-style floors, granite counters, deluxe appliances and full-sized washers and dryers in a community boasting an observation platform overlooking the San Diego River.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1866 Priest Street
1866 Priest St, El Cajon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1805 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1761 Pepper Drive
1761 Pepper Drive, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Upgraded One bedroom Condo with Garage For Rent - One bedroom one bath all upgraded kitchen granite countertops stainless steel appliances washer and dryer. Fireplace. End upper unit with a balcony. Central A/C Heat.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
10656 Prince Carlos Ln
10656 Prince Carlos Lane, Santee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1286 sqft
4 BDR Townhome in Quiet Setting - Welcome to Del Coronado Townhomes with community playgrounds and winding walking paths in quiet, tree-lined residential neighborhood located in Santee foothills.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Harbison Canyon
535 Silverbrook Drive
535 Silverbrook Drive, Harbison Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2158 sqft
Beautiful large home in Harbison Canyon! This custom built home in 2005 offers 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with 2 car garage on over a half acre. Large open kitchen with island, granite countertops, beautiful custom cabinets.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1116 White Oak Court
1116 White Oak Ct, El Cajon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2607 sqft
El Cajon Single Family House - Newer spacious cul-de-sac 4 bedroom/ 3.5 bath / 2 car garage 2600+ sq. ft. single family home. Beautiful, upgraded kitchen with Quartz counter tops. Large master bedroom , walk in closets on all bedrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
213 River Park Dr #29
213 River Park Drive, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1369 sqft
213 River Park Dr #29 Available 05/22/20 GREAT 3 BEDROOM SANTEE TOWNHOME-CLOSE TO ALL! - This lovely 2 story townhome is perfectly situated next to Santee Trolley Square Town Center which features shops and restaurants like Phils BBQ, Target, Barnes

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1465 East Lexington Avenue #5C
1465 East Lexington Avenue, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1178 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in El Cajon - This condo could not be more perfect for a small family. The inside of the home is a must see.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Sky Ranch
1903 Montilla St
1903 Montilla Street, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1085 sqft
Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA Upgraded Condo w/ A/C, Garage & Swimming Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW! Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA condo available for lease in Santee featuring 1085 SF of living space over three levels.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
10128 Strathmore Drive
10128 Strathmore Drive, Santee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1800 sqft
3 Bedroom Home with Attached Granny Flat! - This upgraded 3 bedroom home comes with an attached yet private granny flat.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
10630 Ironwood Ave
10630 Ironwood Avenue, Santee, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
1650 sqft
RARE-5 Bedroom Home with Central Heat/Air. 2 Car Garage! - MUST SEE!!! RARE- 5 Bedroom home in Santee. This single-story home features 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, central A/C and Heat.

1 of 8

Last updated October 28 at 02:06 PM
1 Unit Available
Bostonia
1561 Stone Edge Circle
1561 Stone Edge Circle, Bostonia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1063 sqft
2 Bed/1.5 Bath in Stone Edge Community - 1561 Stone Edge Circle is a 1,063 sqft. Tri-Level Condominium situated in the charming area of El Cajon California.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
10109 Corkwood Avenue
10109 Corkwood Avenue, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1544 sqft
10109 Corkwood Avenue Available 08/10/20 Very Open and Bright 3bd/2ba + Office Home! Friendly Quiet Neighborhood! Pet Friendly! - This 1544 sq.ft. house on a 6000 sq.ft.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
8681 Camden Drive
8681 Camden Dr, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1904 sqft
New Three Bedroom House in Santee!!! - Brand new construction home!!! Brand new spacious 1904 sq. ft. 3 bed/ 2.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Winter Gardens
12033 Short St
12033 Short Street, Winter Gardens, CA
Studio
$1,595
840 sqft
Private Lakeside Studio Loft - Partially Furnished - Private and spacious Lakeside 2nd story, Air Conditioned, studio loft layout with kitchenette and single bath.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Rancho San Diego
1771 Jamacha Road #B
1771 Jamacha Road, Rancho San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
725 sqft
Beautiful Newer House, Mountain Views, Utilities Included, Rancho San Diego - This beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Rancho San Diego house is located close to schools, shopping and freeways.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
9027 Farrington Court
9027 Farrington Court, Santee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1662 sqft
9027 Farrington Court Available 08/01/20 Modern 4 BR 2.5 BA detached single-family home. - Located within a development of just 11 detached single-family homes. Gorgeous tile flooring on the entry level main living floor as well as in all bathrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
9434 Medina Drive
9434 Medina Drive, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
9434 Medina Drive Available 07/21/20 3 Bedroom & 2 Bath Single Family Home W/ 2-Car Garage - This very clean 3 bedroom and 2 bath plus bonus room single family home has great curb appeal and is approx.1400 sq. ft..
City Guide for Lakeside, CA

"Highway 405 will take you from the Boom Boom Roomto interstate 5 which goes right to the San Diego Zoo.

San Diego Zoo, San Diego Zoo, San Diego Zoo, San Diego Zoo,

How could I have ever left you?"

  • "San Diego Zoo" by The 6ths

Lakeside is one of the many census-designated places within San Diego County, so with its 20,648 residents, it's somewhere between a neighborhood and a full-blown city. But as long as you can find rental homes in Lakeside, it shouldn't matter what the official name for this area is. All that matters is that your search for housing here is short and satisfactory! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Lakeside, CA

Lakeside apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

