255 Rosemont Court
Last updated June 12 2019 at 8:49 AM

255 Rosemont Court

255 Rosemont Court · No Longer Available
Location

255 Rosemont Court, Lake Sherwood, CA 91361
Lake Sherwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
This CHBO Certified property is a fully furnished four-bedroom, four-bath private estate home is suitable for the most discerning of clients needing temporary luxury housing in Westlake Village and Thousand Oak. It offers the best of both worlds being just five minutes from shops and restaurant and close to major highways, yet also a tranquil retreat allowing you to decompress in style.

There are local farmers markets regularly and lots of upscale and retail shopping.
Hiking and Biking enthusiasts will be spoiled here, and Malibu and the Pacific Ocean are just 20 min away.
The backyard is an entertainers dream, with large sitting area, BBQ and pool and spa.

What the outdoor areas offer in Zen calm, the interior matches in pure luxury.
Theres a huge LCD TV in the upstairs den, its your private movie theater.
The kitchen is replete with high-end everything; Stainless steel appliances including a big gas range, wine refrigerator, granite counter, and a concealed refrigerator. Everything you need to cook meals befitting this amazing kitchen is included, as is a breakfast table with a panoramic garden view to enjoy your creations at.

The master bedroom is on the ground floor, and the high ceilings here expand the space upward.
A spacious King bed, and mounted TV share ample floor space in a master suite you must see to believe. The en-suite baths tiled environs include a soaking tub and a huge shower that will spoil you. A privacy toilet and large vanity complete this space. One more downstairs and two upstairs additional bedrooms spread out and offer large beds, with two bedrooms having en-suite bathrooms as well. All the bedding is high-end high thread count for your enjoyment. Theres a full laundry room as well, to make that chore a bit easier.

Hurry to book this remarkable secluded estate home, available for stays of six month or more.

All utilities, gardener, pool service and weekly cleaning are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 Rosemont Court have any available units?
255 Rosemont Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Sherwood, CA.
What amenities does 255 Rosemont Court have?
Some of 255 Rosemont Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 Rosemont Court currently offering any rent specials?
255 Rosemont Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Rosemont Court pet-friendly?
No, 255 Rosemont Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Sherwood.
Does 255 Rosemont Court offer parking?
No, 255 Rosemont Court does not offer parking.
Does 255 Rosemont Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 Rosemont Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Rosemont Court have a pool?
Yes, 255 Rosemont Court has a pool.
Does 255 Rosemont Court have accessible units?
No, 255 Rosemont Court does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Rosemont Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 255 Rosemont Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 255 Rosemont Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 255 Rosemont Court does not have units with air conditioning.
