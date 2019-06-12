255 Rosemont Court

Amenities

This CHBO Certified property is a fully furnished four-bedroom, four-bath private estate home is suitable for the most discerning of clients needing temporary luxury housing in Westlake Village and Thousand Oak. It offers the best of both worlds being just five minutes from shops and restaurant and close to major highways, yet also a tranquil retreat allowing you to decompress in style.



There are local farmers markets regularly and lots of upscale and retail shopping.

Hiking and Biking enthusiasts will be spoiled here, and Malibu and the Pacific Ocean are just 20 min away.

The backyard is an entertainers dream, with large sitting area, BBQ and pool and spa.



What the outdoor areas offer in Zen calm, the interior matches in pure luxury.

Theres a huge LCD TV in the upstairs den, its your private movie theater.

The kitchen is replete with high-end everything; Stainless steel appliances including a big gas range, wine refrigerator, granite counter, and a concealed refrigerator. Everything you need to cook meals befitting this amazing kitchen is included, as is a breakfast table with a panoramic garden view to enjoy your creations at.



The master bedroom is on the ground floor, and the high ceilings here expand the space upward.

A spacious King bed, and mounted TV share ample floor space in a master suite you must see to believe. The en-suite baths tiled environs include a soaking tub and a huge shower that will spoil you. A privacy toilet and large vanity complete this space. One more downstairs and two upstairs additional bedrooms spread out and offer large beds, with two bedrooms having en-suite bathrooms as well. All the bedding is high-end high thread count for your enjoyment. Theres a full laundry room as well, to make that chore a bit easier.



Hurry to book this remarkable secluded estate home, available for stays of six month or more.



All utilities, gardener, pool service and weekly cleaning are included.