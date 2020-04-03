All apartments in Lake Sherwood
Location

2454 Swanfield Court, Lake Sherwood, CA 91361
Lake Sherwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2835 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
tennis court
This premier townhome is in the private enclave of Sherwood Country Club. Located behind the guard gates, this property features expansive views of the surrounding Santa Monica Mountains & overlooks the country club grounds. Recently remodeled with exquisite taste & gorgeous finishes, the pristine, designer-appointed interiors are unparalleled. Whether you are home with family or entertaining guests, the open concept floor plan is both comfortable & practical. Experience resort-style living at its finest, with nearby tennis courts, golf course, fine dining & additional amenities available through membership to Sherwood. Enjoy a life of luxury, catered to you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2454 Swanfield Court have any available units?
2454 Swanfield Court has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2454 Swanfield Court currently offering any rent specials?
2454 Swanfield Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2454 Swanfield Court pet-friendly?
No, 2454 Swanfield Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Sherwood.
Does 2454 Swanfield Court offer parking?
No, 2454 Swanfield Court does not offer parking.
Does 2454 Swanfield Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2454 Swanfield Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2454 Swanfield Court have a pool?
No, 2454 Swanfield Court does not have a pool.
Does 2454 Swanfield Court have accessible units?
No, 2454 Swanfield Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2454 Swanfield Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2454 Swanfield Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2454 Swanfield Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2454 Swanfield Court does not have units with air conditioning.
