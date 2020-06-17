All apartments in Lake Sherwood
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2442 Swanfield Court

2442 Swanfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

2442 Swanfield Court, Lake Sherwood, CA 91361
Lake Sherwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available April 1st and could be Furnished. Pristine All redone Trentwood townhouse inside guard gated Lake Sherwood. View side of the street with killer views to the club, lake and surrounding mountains! All new French Oak wood flooring throughout. All white kitchen with new stainless appliances. New lighting new LED lights and great cool fixtures. Redone bathrooms with all the latest styles. 3 car garage with 3 separate doors no tandem stuff! This is a really great floor plan. 4 bedrooms plusan office, a den and a gorgeous master retreat with a sitting area. Plus three full baths. Mark Tyoran is the agent. Looks like a new home!! Also for sale at $1,675,000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2442 Swanfield Court have any available units?
2442 Swanfield Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Sherwood, CA.
What amenities does 2442 Swanfield Court have?
Some of 2442 Swanfield Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2442 Swanfield Court currently offering any rent specials?
2442 Swanfield Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2442 Swanfield Court pet-friendly?
No, 2442 Swanfield Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Sherwood.
Does 2442 Swanfield Court offer parking?
Yes, 2442 Swanfield Court does offer parking.
Does 2442 Swanfield Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2442 Swanfield Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2442 Swanfield Court have a pool?
No, 2442 Swanfield Court does not have a pool.
Does 2442 Swanfield Court have accessible units?
No, 2442 Swanfield Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2442 Swanfield Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2442 Swanfield Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2442 Swanfield Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2442 Swanfield Court does not have units with air conditioning.
