2442 Swanfield Court

Available April 1st and could be Furnished. Pristine All redone Trentwood townhouse inside guard gated Lake Sherwood. View side of the street with killer views to the club, lake and surrounding mountains! All new French Oak wood flooring throughout. All white kitchen with new stainless appliances. New lighting new LED lights and great cool fixtures. Redone bathrooms with all the latest styles. 3 car garage with 3 separate doors no tandem stuff! This is a really great floor plan. 4 bedrooms plusan office, a den and a gorgeous master retreat with a sitting area. Plus three full baths. Mark Tyoran is the agent. Looks like a new home!! Also for sale at $1,675,000