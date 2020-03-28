2430 SWANFIELD Court

Amenities

garage recently renovated tennis court

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

This premier townhome is in the private enclave of Sherwood Country Club. Located behind the guard gates, this property features expansive views of the surrounding Santa Monica Mountains & overlooks the country club grounds. Recently remodeled with exquisite taste & gorgeous finishes, the pristine, designer-appointed interiors are unparalleled. Whether you are home with family or entertaining guests, the open concept floor plan is both comfortable & practical. Experience resort-style living at its finest, with nearby tennis courts, golf course, fine dining & additional amenities available through membership to Sherwood. Enjoy a life of luxury, catered to you!