156 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Laguna Hills, CA
"Through Laguna Beach, or on the streets of Hollywood, even up in Santa Cruz, they're twisting and they're turning all night long. Every good old boy needs a California Girl, my only type of girl, a California Girl. Every good old boy needs a California Girl." (-Fight Fair, "California Girls")
Above the swirling waves, entitled young folks from reality TV shows, and the busy downtown area of Laguna Beach is Laguna Hills, a somewhat more mature yet just as gorgeous city that offers panoramic views of mountains, canyons, and the sea from its lofty position in South Orange County. Bursting with traditional recreational opportunities, such as movie theaters, fine restaurants, and golf courses, and less common options, such as hiking trails, horseback riding and fossil reefs, Laguna Hills is a pretty idyllic, if expensive, place to live. The near-perfect weather certainly draws people in from all over the nation, but it’s the accessiblefriendly community and wealth of amenities that distinguish it from other cities. See more
Finding an apartment in Laguna Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.