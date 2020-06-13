Apartment List
/
CA
/
laguna hills
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:51 PM

156 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Laguna Hills, CA

Finding an apartment in Laguna Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
11 Units Available
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,853
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
980 sqft
1-2 bedrooms near open green spaces, including hiking trails and streams. All units offer patio or balcony vista, hardwood floors, fireplace and roomy walk-in closets. Carport parking available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Central Laguna Hills
15 Units Available
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,919
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,323
1110 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Pool with private cabanas. Residents have access to gym, clubhouse, courtyard, hot tub and pool table. Fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Central Laguna Hills
30 Units Available
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,674
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
South Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
26701 Quail Creek
26701 Quail Creek, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious living room and bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Large walk in closet. Nature lovers’ balcony with waterfront view of babbling streams, trees and birds. Lots of light. In unit washer and dryer. Central AC.
Results within 1 mile of Laguna Hills
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,695
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1154 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
54 Units Available
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,974
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,053
1162 sqft
Rising above the Laguna Niguel skyline, we invite you to experience blu. Our luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer inspiring spaces where every element has been tailored by you, for you.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
113 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$2,125
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1271 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,488
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
965 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Lake Forest
16 Units Available
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,711
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from interstates 405 and 5, this Orange County community offers furnished units and hardwood floors. Nearby upscale dining and shopping, in addition to an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and carport.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
20 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
10 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,720
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,827
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
44 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,810
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
19 Units Available
Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,920
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1125 sqft
Surrounded by greenery near Mission Viejo Golf Club. Stunning interiors with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fully furnished. On-site amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, concierge, pool and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,321
1159 sqft
This modern community offers resort-like amenities including a pool and spa, and its Rooftop Open-Aire Lounge. Views of the Saddleback Mountains from many homes. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26661 Dorothea
26661 Dorothea, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2230 sqft
26661 Dorothea Available 07/01/20 Spacious End Unit Condo on the Golf Course - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/lN8kaTn1bWI Beautiful Spacious End Unit Condo In La Mancha Community.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
27688 Aquamarine Unit 134
27688 Aquamarine, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1206 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED "HILLCREST VILLAGE" CONDOMINIUM HOME WITH GARAGE - Newly remodeled 2 story condo in desirable "Hillcrest Village" community. 2 bedrooms/2 baths. 1206 sq.ft. (per assessor). Large living room with cozy fireplace.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25382 Pacifica Avenue
25382 Pacifica Avenue, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2100 sqft
Mission Viejo Country Style Home - This is a single level, spacious 1,992 square foot house resting on nearly a 8,000 square foot lot with grass, floral's and tall trees.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5340 Bahia Blanca W
5340 Bahia Blanca West, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1105 sqft
Beautiful upgraded Single-Level end unit home with ATTACHED GARAGE. No one above or below. Nestled in a quiet and peaceful cul-de-sac surrounded by nature. There is something for everyone in Guard Gated Laguna Woods Village.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
910 RONDA SEVILLA
910 Ronda Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1009 sqft
Gorgeous One of a Kind home available for long term lease unfurnished. This is not your typical rental. Home sits right on Aliso Creek! Fabulous location and views from living room, patio and master bedroom. Washer/Dryer in Master Bathroom Closet.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Glenwood Village
1 Unit Available
19 Baywood
19 Baywood, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
993 sqft
Cozy and well-maintained condo in the heart of Aliso Viejo overlooking Pinewood Park! 2 bedroom, 1 bath (PLUS vanity with additional sink in master).
Results within 5 miles of Laguna Hills
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
61 Units Available
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1188 sqft
Located near shops and restaurants, with Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park nearby. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, granite counters, and all kitchen appliances. Community amenities include clubhouse, gym, pool, and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
25 Units Available
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,893
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,433
1174 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
28 Units Available
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,980
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,997
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1205 sqft
Luxury units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, hot tub, game room, pool table and shuffleboard. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Woodbridge
37 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,708
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,643
1164 sqft
Units include granite counters, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes parking, pool, gym and hot tub. Located in the master-planned community of Woodbridge, close to schools, parks and dining.
City Guide for Laguna Hills, CA

"Through Laguna Beach, or on the streets of Hollywood, even up in Santa Cruz, they're twisting and they're turning all night long. Every good old boy needs a California Girl, my only type of girl, a California Girl. Every good old boy needs a California Girl." (-Fight Fair, "California Girls")

Above the swirling waves, entitled young folks from reality TV shows, and the busy downtown area of Laguna Beach is Laguna Hills, a somewhat more mature yet just as gorgeous city that offers panoramic views of mountains, canyons, and the sea from its lofty position in South Orange County. Bursting with traditional recreational opportunities, such as movie theaters, fine restaurants, and golf courses, and less common options, such as hiking trails, horseback riding and fossil reefs, Laguna Hills is a pretty idyllic, if expensive, place to live. The near-perfect weather certainly draws people in from all over the nation, but it’s the accessiblefriendly community and wealth of amenities that distinguish it from other cities. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Laguna Hills, CA

Finding an apartment in Laguna Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Laguna Hills 1 BedroomsLaguna Hills 2 BedroomsLaguna Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Hills 3 BedroomsLaguna Hills Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Hills Apartments with GarageLaguna Hills Apartments with GymLaguna Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLaguna Hills Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLaguna Hills Apartments with Parking
Laguna Hills Apartments with PoolLaguna Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerLaguna Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsLaguna Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Laguna Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College