Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:20 PM

263 Apartments for rent in Lafayette, CA with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Lafayette Meadow
3249 Marlene Drive
3249 Marlene Drive, Lafayette, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
1449 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom, 2 ½ bathroom townhouse near BART - 3249 Marlene Drive is a charming 4 bedroom, 2 ½ bathroom townhouse located near downtown Lafayette.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Lafayette
215 Lafayette Circle
215 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
950 sqft
Ignacio Vega - Agt: 925-2165580 - Best location. Walk to school, restaurants, shopping and BART. Nice sided deck off living room. Recently updated.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Secluded Valley
1210 Via Gabarda Way
1210 Via Gabarda, Lafayette, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
2554 sqft
Fabulous Views for Miles from Lafayette Hilltop Property! - Come home to stunning views from your private hilltop property! This single level Lafayette home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunvalley Estates
1431 Sunset Loop
1431 Sunset Loop, Lafayette, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2061 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Lafayette
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
88 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Vaya
1800 Lacassie Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,475
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,969
1084 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops, wine fridges and two-tone cabinets. Community features a resort-style pool, fitness center and sky deck. Prime location close to shopping and dining options.
Last updated July 15 at 11:52 AM
3 Units Available
Rossmoor
The Meridian
141 Flora Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,149
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Storage units, firepits and a pool are some amenities at the pet-friendly apartment community. Homes feature wood floors and spacious closets. Easy access to I-680 and less than a mile from downtown Walnut Creek.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwood-Tara
66 Tara Road
66 Tara Road, Orinda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1404 sqft
66 Tara Road Available 07/22/20 Lovely and RARE 3/2 single level home in Orinda on over 1/2 acre lot within walking distance to town! - TEXT Christine @ 917-318-8878 for quickest response to schedule a viewing.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Hall Drive
155 Hall Drive
155 Hall Drive, Orinda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
2001 sqft
Private 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath Orinda Rancher - This Orinda rancher sits on a secluded flat lot studded with mature native oak and pine trees. The private drive leads up to this 4 bedroom 2 bath home with very private living quarters.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Rossmoor
1361 Singingwood Ct
1361 Singingwood Court, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1162 sqft
Rebecca Palomo - Agt: 925-3248100 - Beautifully furnished Sequoia Wrap. Move-in and experience Rossmoor and it's amenities. The home has lovely updates and a large enclosed side balcony. Senior adult community, age 55 or older.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
20 Benthill Ct
20 Benthill Court, Reliez Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,800
1000 sqft
Stokley Properties Presents 20 Benthill Ct in Lafayette! - This beautifully unique newly renovated one bedroom 2.5 bath home is surrounded by a half-acre of privacy and a view that could kill.
Results within 5 miles of Lafayette
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
16 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Oak and Iron a Walnut Creek Collection
114 Sharene Ln, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
929 sqft
SELF-GUIDED ONSITE TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
5 Units Available
Bancroft Village
Park Lake at Walnut Creek
260 Park Lake Cir, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,678
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,024
1000 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
31 Units Available
Palm Lake
780 Oak Grove Rd, Concord, CA
Studio
$1,775
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
933 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
6 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,795
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1082 sqft
Newly built homes with walk-in closets, private balconies, and quartz countertops. The pet-friendly community has bike storage, a pool, and a business center for residents. Only a mile from Mount Diablo Boulevard.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
6 Units Available
Mountain View
1220 Monument Blvd, Concord, CA
Studio
$1,475
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
570 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-680. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, air conditioning, and ceiling fans. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pool, and parking.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
7 Units Available
Brookside
501 Ryan Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
850 sqft
Great location, close to the restaurants, shopping and theaters of Walnut Creek. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool and hot tub. Units include patio or balcony, bathtub and air conditioning.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Diablo Hills
Stoneridge Luxury Apartment Homes
101 Hogan Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,409
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,531
958 sqft
An advanced and comfortable development, this complex offers a wide selection of unique amenities, including golf course views, open floor plans, pet-friendly amenities and covered onsite parking for both guests and residents.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
16 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Lyric
1500 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,322
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,435
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,231
1086 sqft
Located in Downtown Walnut Creek near Civic Park and Broadway Plaza. Interior features include kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Lounge, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
9 Units Available
Villa Montanaro
203 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,085
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1098 sqft
Minutes from I-680 and walking distance to the BART. Resort-style pool with clubhouse, views of Mount Diablo, and large fitness center with cardio theater. Modern architecture, trendy feel.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Muirwood Garden
620 Center Ave, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
952 sqft
Peaceful community located in the heart of Martinez just minutes from shopping, dining and theaters. Community features a heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and courtyard. Pet-friendly!
Last updated July 15 at 09:51 PM
16 Units Available
Gregory Gardens
Wood Creek
637 Stonebridge Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,253
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,493
1067 sqft
Minutes away from BART station and downtown SF as well as restaurants and shops. Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the fitness center, pool and sauna.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
34 Units Available
eaves Walnut Creek
1445 Treat Blvd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,861
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,601
971 sqft
Great location, close to Iron Horse Regional Trail, BART and 680 freeway. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community offers BBQ grills, pool, gym and courtyard.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
9 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Ridge
121 Roble Rd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,401
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,212
958 sqft
Located just off I-680, close to the Diablo Foothills Park, as well as numerous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. Well-appointed studio, 1-2 bedroom units come with a washer and dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
66 Units Available
Camelback
Northridge
235 Camelback Rd, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,826
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1115 sqft
Located near I-680 and a short drive to Contra Costa and Buchanan Fields Clubs. Three miles from Concord BART station. Recently renovated units are spacious with large walk-in closets.
City Guide for Lafayette, CA

"Oh, my sweet Lafayette, how I'm going to miss you. / You feel so good, Lafayette, now I've come to greet you / Tell all my friends I've come back again / I couldn't stay away, I was gone only a day / But I'm comin' back to my sweet Lafayette" (-Lucinda Williams, “Lafayette”)

Making up one-third of the Lamorinda (Lafayette, Moraga and Orinda) trifecta, Lafayette is renowned as one of the most pleasant and livable regions in the Bay Area (a feat, given its competition!). Located in the central section Contra Costa County, Lafayette boasts perfect California weather and an overall extremely high quality of life. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Lafayette, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lafayette renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

