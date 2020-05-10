All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 1024 Hoedel Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lafayette, CA
/
1024 Hoedel Ct
Last updated May 10 2020 at 2:51 AM

1024 Hoedel Ct

1024 Hoedel Ct · (925) 253-2525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lafayette
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1024 Hoedel Ct, Lafayette, CA 94549
Peardale Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3824 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ann Sharf - Agt: 925-2532525 - Built in 2017 this single level family home boasts 3824 sq. ft. of spectacular open living spaces on a beautifully landscaped .37 acre flat cul de sac lot. You’ll love the modern family floor plan with its 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 2 spacious family rooms, 3 car garage, and casually elegant main rooms that open to the wonderful backyard. This remarkable construction showcases the superb design and meticulous craftsmanship of SpringHill Homes. Upscale timeless finishes include Royal Oak hardwood floors, stainless appliances, quartz countertops, vaulted tongueand groove ceilings, smooth coat walls, gorgeous tile, and premium lighting and fixtures. Quiet location with easy access to highways 24 and 680. Close to downtown Lafayette, BART and Lafayette Moraga Regional Trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 Hoedel Ct have any available units?
1024 Hoedel Ct has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1024 Hoedel Ct have?
Some of 1024 Hoedel Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 Hoedel Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1024 Hoedel Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 Hoedel Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1024 Hoedel Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lafayette.
Does 1024 Hoedel Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1024 Hoedel Ct does offer parking.
Does 1024 Hoedel Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 Hoedel Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 Hoedel Ct have a pool?
No, 1024 Hoedel Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1024 Hoedel Ct have accessible units?
No, 1024 Hoedel Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 Hoedel Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1024 Hoedel Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1024 Hoedel Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1024 Hoedel Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1024 Hoedel Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lafayette 2 BedroomsLafayette 3 Bedrooms
Lafayette Apartments with BalconyLafayette Apartments with Garage
Lafayette Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CA
Livermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlbany, CACotati, CAEl Verano, CATamalpais-Homestead Valley, CAFairfax, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity