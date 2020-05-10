1024 Hoedel Ct

Amenities

Ann Sharf - Agt: 925-2532525 - Built in 2017 this single level family home boasts 3824 sq. ft. of spectacular open living spaces on a beautifully landscaped .37 acre flat cul de sac lot. You’ll love the modern family floor plan with its 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 2 spacious family rooms, 3 car garage, and casually elegant main rooms that open to the wonderful backyard. This remarkable construction showcases the superb design and meticulous craftsmanship of SpringHill Homes. Upscale timeless finishes include Royal Oak hardwood floors, stainless appliances, quartz countertops, vaulted tongueand groove ceilings, smooth coat walls, gorgeous tile, and premium lighting and fixtures. Quiet location with easy access to highways 24 and 680. Close to downtown Lafayette, BART and Lafayette Moraga Regional Trail.