6112 DAMASK Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated dog park

Beautiful 3 BEDROOM 2 3/4 BATH home in Ladera Heights for lease. The home has recently been updated and showcases a living room with a bay-window, recess lighting and crown molding throughout the home, and bamboo floors. The formal dining room has excellent sunlight, bamboo floors, and an open floor plan to the kitchen. The kitchen has newer built-in appliances and a walk-in pantry. The den has a fireplace with sliding glass doors to access the backyard. The master bedroom has a built-in armoire, three closets, bamboo floors, French doors leading to the backyard and its very own private bathroom with a shower and a separate Jacuzzi tub. There are two additional nice size bedrooms with large closet space. This home also features central heating, an ADT system ready for service, a laundry room, a basement for extra storage, a 2 car garage with additional space for parking, and a BIG BACKYARD with fruit trees and a dog run. ITS A MUST SEE...