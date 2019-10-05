All apartments in Ladera Heights
6112 DAMASK Avenue
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:28 AM

6112 DAMASK Avenue

6112 Damask Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6112 Damask Avenue, Ladera Heights, CA 90056
Ladera Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 BEDROOM 2 3/4 BATH home in Ladera Heights for lease. The home has recently been updated and showcases a living room with a bay-window, recess lighting and crown molding throughout the home, and bamboo floors. The formal dining room has excellent sunlight, bamboo floors, and an open floor plan to the kitchen. The kitchen has newer built-in appliances and a walk-in pantry. The den has a fireplace with sliding glass doors to access the backyard. The master bedroom has a built-in armoire, three closets, bamboo floors, French doors leading to the backyard and its very own private bathroom with a shower and a separate Jacuzzi tub. There are two additional nice size bedrooms with large closet space. This home also features central heating, an ADT system ready for service, a laundry room, a basement for extra storage, a 2 car garage with additional space for parking, and a BIG BACKYARD with fruit trees and a dog run. ITS A MUST SEE...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6112 DAMASK Avenue have any available units?
6112 DAMASK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Heights, CA.
What amenities does 6112 DAMASK Avenue have?
Some of 6112 DAMASK Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6112 DAMASK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6112 DAMASK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6112 DAMASK Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6112 DAMASK Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6112 DAMASK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6112 DAMASK Avenue offers parking.
Does 6112 DAMASK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6112 DAMASK Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6112 DAMASK Avenue have a pool?
No, 6112 DAMASK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6112 DAMASK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6112 DAMASK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6112 DAMASK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6112 DAMASK Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6112 DAMASK Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6112 DAMASK Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
