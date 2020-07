Amenities

This very well kept large 5 bedroom, 3 bath home is located in a coveted north La Verne neighborhood. The home also features a game room, as well as a wonderful backyard perfect for entertaining. Find yourself walking distance to hiking, horseback, and mountain biking trails. Centrally located to grocery stores, shopping, banks, dining, and freeways . The home is in the highly desired BUSD and just steps from Oak Mesa Elementary. it is a must see and will not last!