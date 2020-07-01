2873 Peyton Road

Amenities

La Verne 3 Bed 2 Bath Single Story House for Lease - This beautiful home sits on a tree lined street in the prestigious Bonita School District and is conveniently close to Bonita High School and J. Marion Roynon Elementary School. Enter the house and the kitchen with attached breakfast nook is to the right. Continue on and you will see the spacious living room with attached dining room. Through the dining room is a large additional room that can be used as the kids play room or an office. Down the hall you will find 3 nice sized bedrooms and a full hall bath with new vanity and flooring. The third bedroom is attached to the second full bathroom with shower stall. Outside you will see the covered patio area with enclosed screening to enjoy the summer nights and keep all the bugs out. Beautifully landscaped backyard with green grass, plenty of plants and a large citrus tree. Tenants to be responsible for all utilities and a gardener is included with the rent. No smoking and No Pets. This beautiful home will not last long, call our office today for more information or to schedule an appointment to view.