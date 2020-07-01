All apartments in La Verne
Find more places like 2873 Peyton Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Verne, CA
/
2873 Peyton Road
Last updated March 20 2020 at 5:07 PM

2873 Peyton Road

2873 Peyton Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Verne
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2873 Peyton Road, La Verne, CA 91750
Lordsburg

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
La Verne 3 Bed 2 Bath Single Story House for Lease - This beautiful home sits on a tree lined street in the prestigious Bonita School District and is conveniently close to Bonita High School and J. Marion Roynon Elementary School. Enter the house and the kitchen with attached breakfast nook is to the right. Continue on and you will see the spacious living room with attached dining room. Through the dining room is a large additional room that can be used as the kids play room or an office. Down the hall you will find 3 nice sized bedrooms and a full hall bath with new vanity and flooring. The third bedroom is attached to the second full bathroom with shower stall. Outside you will see the covered patio area with enclosed screening to enjoy the summer nights and keep all the bugs out. Beautifully landscaped backyard with green grass, plenty of plants and a large citrus tree. Tenants to be responsible for all utilities and a gardener is included with the rent. No smoking and No Pets. This beautiful home will not last long, call our office today for more information or to schedule an appointment to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2873 Peyton Road have any available units?
2873 Peyton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Verne, CA.
What amenities does 2873 Peyton Road have?
Some of 2873 Peyton Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2873 Peyton Road currently offering any rent specials?
2873 Peyton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2873 Peyton Road pet-friendly?
No, 2873 Peyton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Verne.
Does 2873 Peyton Road offer parking?
No, 2873 Peyton Road does not offer parking.
Does 2873 Peyton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2873 Peyton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2873 Peyton Road have a pool?
No, 2873 Peyton Road does not have a pool.
Does 2873 Peyton Road have accessible units?
No, 2873 Peyton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2873 Peyton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2873 Peyton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2873 Peyton Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2873 Peyton Road has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes
2855 Foothill Blvd
La Verne, CA 91750
Monte Vista Apartments
1825 Foothill Blvd
La Verne, CA 91750
Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes
2132 Blossom Ln
La Verne, CA 91750

Similar Pages

La Verne 1 BedroomsLa Verne 2 Bedrooms
La Verne Apartments with GymLa Verne Dog Friendly Apartments
La Verne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CA
Monterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CAArtesia, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Foothill Corridor

Apartments Near Colleges

University of La VerneCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine