Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Town House unit with garage - STATUS:Ready to show, please call office for an appointment.



This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom is close to down town La Verne. It has a private back yard and a 2 car garage. Owner pays the water and trash. It comes with a stove and dishwasher and central heating and air. There is a laundry room in the unit. No pets



LOCATION: South of Foothill



(RLNE5755577)