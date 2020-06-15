All apartments in La Verne
1967 Canopy Lane

1967 Canopy Ln · (626) 675-8931
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1967 Canopy Ln, La Verne, CA 91750
Foothill Corridor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1570 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming PUD located in a secured gated community. Excellent floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Living area is on the first floor and bedrooms are on the second floor. The master suite boasts with a king size bed, large walk in closets, coved ceiling, dual vanity, both bedrooms come with a built-in closet. Large two car attached garage. Home is furnished and ready in move in condition. Great location, walking distance to supermarkets and stores. Close to La Verne University and access to freeway 66. A cannot miss price for a beautiful furnished detached home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1967 Canopy Lane have any available units?
1967 Canopy Lane has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1967 Canopy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1967 Canopy Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1967 Canopy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1967 Canopy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Verne.
Does 1967 Canopy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1967 Canopy Lane does offer parking.
Does 1967 Canopy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1967 Canopy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1967 Canopy Lane have a pool?
No, 1967 Canopy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1967 Canopy Lane have accessible units?
No, 1967 Canopy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1967 Canopy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1967 Canopy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1967 Canopy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1967 Canopy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
