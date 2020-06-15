1967 Canopy Lane

Amenities

Charming PUD located in a secured gated community. Excellent floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Living area is on the first floor and bedrooms are on the second floor. The master suite boasts with a king size bed, large walk in closets, coved ceiling, dual vanity, both bedrooms come with a built-in closet. Large two car attached garage. Home is furnished and ready in move in condition. Great location, walking distance to supermarkets and stores. Close to La Verne University and access to freeway 66. A cannot miss price for a beautiful furnished detached home!