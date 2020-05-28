All apartments in La Verne
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:24 AM

1949 5th Street

1949 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1949 5th Street, La Verne, CA 91750
Lordsburg

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All new inside and out home in quiet, cozy, prime family neighborhood near old town La Verne. Tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms, wood floors in living room and hall. All new windows and appliances, including dishwasher, stove and microwave. Large walk in closet in master bedroom. Attached garage and expanded driveway. Laundry hookups. Patio. New A/C units in each room. Wall heater and ceiling fans. Freshly painted inside and out. Perfect for growing family. Excellent schools, parks, library, shopping nearby.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/27992

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4746701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1949 5th Street have any available units?
1949 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Verne, CA.
What amenities does 1949 5th Street have?
Some of 1949 5th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1949 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1949 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1949 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1949 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Verne.
Does 1949 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1949 5th Street offers parking.
Does 1949 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1949 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1949 5th Street have a pool?
No, 1949 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1949 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 1949 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1949 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1949 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1949 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1949 5th Street has units with air conditioning.
