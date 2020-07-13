Apartment List
CA
la quinta
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 AM

136 Apartments for rent in La Quinta, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some La Quinta apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv...
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
6 Units Available
Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and private patios. Swimming pool and fitness center. Clubhouse for entertaining guests. Secure garage. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
52040 Avenida Alvarado
52040 Avenida Alvarado, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1446 sqft
Beautiful remodeled property - home that feels brand new! Many custom finishes throughout and accented with a pool and entertainment patio, unobstructed mountain views. Large kitchen and granite counters and pantry.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
78489 Magenta Drive
78489 Magenta Drive, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
763 sqft
Golfer's Paradise- well even if you are not a Golfer, you will sure love the views! Perched high above course and water feature with western and northern Mountain Views.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
PGA West
55440 Laurel Valley
55440 Laurel Valley, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2129 sqft
Beautiful FURNISHED CONDO ready for long term 12 month lease at PGA West. 2129 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Lovely open concept condo on 2nd level with 2 car detached garage. Hop and skip to sparkling pool and spa.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
52130 Rosewood Lane
52130 Rosewood Lane, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1708 sqft
Amazing Value!! Highly upgraded 3 BR home in Codorniz, across the street from Silver Rock resort. Quiet, interior location with southern mountain views. Enter enclosed courtyard, perfect for morning coffee or evening glass of wine.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
45245 Seeley Drive
45245 Seeley Drive, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Beautiful remodeled condo in La Quinta Desert Villas, with two master suites, walking distance to the Tennis Gardens and restaurants.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Coral Mountain
81188 Caspian Court
81188 Caspian Ct, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2030 sqft
(Available May 2020 thru September 2020 Only) One of the most desired floor plans at Trilogy with a detached Casita.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
52950 Avenida Rubio
52950 Avenida Rubio, La Quinta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1364 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent a 4 Bedroom in La Quinta Cove! This home has been tastefully renovated with new interior design.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
52575 Avenida Velasco
52575 Avenida Velasco, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1403 sqft
This is the one you've been waiting for! Located in desirable La Quinta Cove featuring spectacular mountain views!! Conveniently close to Eisenhower Park and only a short drive from La Quinta Civic Center Park featuring water features, a walking

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
48216 Vista De Nopal
48216 Vista De Nopal, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1562 sqft
Unfurnished Long Term Lease in gated community. Spacious two bedroom home located in a beautifully landscaped, gated community with pools, spas, tennis, lake and more.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
53325 Avenida Ramirez
53325 Avenida Ramirez, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1377 sqft
This is the one you've been waiting for! Located in desirable La Quinta Cove featuring spectacular mountain views!! Conveniently close to Eisenhower Park and only a short drive from La Quinta Civic Center Park featuring water features, a walking

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
PGA West
54057 Oakhill
54057 Oakhill, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1549 sqft
Beautiful and pristine condo with two bedrooms and two baths. Lovely mex.can paver floors in living area and stunning wood floors in bedrooms. Dramatic view of the Arnold Palmer golf course and mountains. Turnkey furnished.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
78335 Scarlet Court
78335 Scarlet Court, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
926 sqft
Enjoy exceptional fairway and mountain views from the patio of this lower end unit condo. Morning sun can be enjoyed all year with the eastern exposure. This end unit is light and bright.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
49035 Tango Court
49035 Tango Court, La Quinta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2004 sqft
Booked Feb-May 1 2020 La Quinta! Spacious 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
79385 Horizon Palms Circle
79385 Horizon Palms Circle, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1280 sqft
Wonderful location in desirable North La Quinta, La Quinta Palms offers open green areas and pools just steps away from your back door. This single level condo offers 3 Bed, 3 baths and attached casita with private bath, wet bar and entrance.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Quinta
48010 Via Vallarta
48010 Via Vallarta, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,250
2145 sqft
Rented Jan. through April 2020. Rest is Open. This Winter enjoy Rancho La Quinta Golf and all that it has to offer. Very nice large floor plan with dual Master Suites. Large windows make views of the club very nice.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
53720 Avenida Madero
53720 Avenida Madero, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1725 sqft
$7,500 October - May and $5,000 June - September. Amazing South Western Views from this Modern New Construction Home that sits on an oversized lot in La Quinta Cove.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Quinta
78980 Rancho La Quinta Drive
78980 Rancho La Quinta Drive, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2285 sqft
LOCATION! VIEWS! Up above, in a very private setting, a charming Terraza 2 home with INCREDIBLE Santa Rosa MOUNTAIN VIEWS and wonderful views of the 8th fairway of the Robert Trent Jones, Jr.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Quinta
48165 Casita Drive
48165 Casita Drive, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2138 sqft
Leased for the 2019 Season. Next available date is in the summer or starting 10/1/20. Outstanding location with Santa Rosa Mountain views. This home is highly upgraded. Great room floor plan. Custom window coverings.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
PGA West
55393 Winged Foot
55393 Winged Foot, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1288 sqft
Seasonal Condo. Available Coachella Festivals 1 & 2 and Stagecoach for 2019. Also available Summer or Seasonally/monthly. Sleeps 6.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
48612 Paseo Tarazo
48612 Paseo Tarazo, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1562 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bath home in the guard gated lake community of Laguna de la Paz. Tastefully furnished for your seasonal stay. Both the living room and master bedroom open to the large private patio with mountain views.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
PGA West
54580 Tanglewood
54580 Tanglewood, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2400 sqft
Relax and enjoy this desert paradise home with North West Mountain, Lake and Golf course views. This home is located on the 4th hole of the Arnold Palmer Course at PGA WEST.

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Palmilla
79975 De Sol A Sol
79975 Del Sol a Sol, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
3278 sqft
Look no further !!12 month ($4300) or season ($8200). Beautiful award winning lake community.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
57730 Cantata Drive
57730 Cantata Drive, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
3001 sqft
Gorgeous Piazza Serena Home with an Amazing view of the Santa Rosa Mountains. This home has everything you need for your short term/Seasonal rental.
City Guide for La Quinta, CA

La Quinta isn’t just the name of a chain of hotel suites. The town is part of the famed Coachella Valley, where tens of thousands of excited concertgoers descend on the desert to attend the annual three-day Coachella Music Festival.  But after the wild music fans go home, life goes on as normal for residents in this resort town area.

La Quinta is a resort city in Riverside County, near other famous vacation spots like Palm Springs. People come here to soak up the desert sun, whether to play on one of the legendary golf courses or just to hike among the beautiful views of the Santa Rosa Mountains.  La Quinta is located very close to the San Andreas Fault line that occasionally causes so many earthquakes, which provides a sense of living on the edge. Tourism makes up a big part of the local economy and "snowbirds" from colder regions often flock here to escape the winter months. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in La Quinta, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some La Quinta apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

