134 Buckeye Street

Amenities

granite counters garage walk in closets fireplace

Move In Ready! Bring your luggages and move on in to this cozy gem located in a quiet community of Hill Crest. Bright and open floor plan which includes a high ceiling living rom. Right size family room with fireplace. Hardwood and marble floorings throughout. Walk in closets in Master and one room. Two car garage with easy access parkings inside community. Granite countertops and newer paint through this perfect spot for your family. No pets please.